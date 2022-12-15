Inclusive Space brews success for the mentally challenged

Shanghai Daily's "iDEALCafe 2022: Inclusive Space" project gets more support as Coffee Commune, MQ Coffee, HINICHIJOU Coffee, Marriott International and Bollore Logistics pitch in.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A local charity project to brew the future of mentally impaired children has been fueled further as more popular cafes, a hotel giant and a logistic company joined the endeavor.

Shanghai Daily's "iDEALCafe 2022: Inclusive Space" project was launched in August to provide vocational training to students with autism, Down syndrome and other mental disabilities in an effort to ease their transition into the workforce and societal integration.

An initiative to promote the involvement of more business players was launched by Shanghai Daily and City News Service (www.citynewsservice.cn) on Thursday at the Huangpu District Special Education Vocational School. It met with a generous response.

Coffee Commune, MQ Coffee, HINICHIJOU Coffee, Marriott International and Bollore Logistics China Co Ltd gave their word to provide vocational training, and internship and employment opportunities for the school's students.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yin Ming, 19, who just graduated from the school, was the first student to benefit from the project. Last month, he earned the opportunity to become a part-time barista at Coffee Commune, a Shanghai supporter of Yunnan coffee founded by Eric Baden of Germany.

"I have a dream. I'm going to make great coffee and make people all over the world like my coffee," he said in "A Cup of Miracle," a micro-documentary about his life.

Obviously, he's well on his way. He showed up and made coffee for guests attending the event on Thursday. They gave him the thumbs-up, including Chen Liang, Party secretary of the Huangpu District Education Bureau.

"I ordered a cup of hot latte. It tastes so good. What's more, there's a little heart on top of the latte. Where we are is a place of love. I can feel the care to these special children," he said. "Indeed, we need all aspects of society to help these children to further integrate into society and grow independent."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Much impressed by Yin's professional choice, Chen said he's confident about him and those like him finding a place in the job market. But he stressed that it's vital to pinpoint what vocational skills are really suitable for them.

Cai Zhongshun, founder of MQ, agreed, to an extent.

"Children with autism can be a qualified barista only if they can keep a stable mood," he suggested. "We want to do our bit to help them as much as possible. And for a Shanghai-based coffee shop, it's our duty to repay the city."

Volunteer Tay Thien Hui from Malaysia, who spent a day with these students early this month, also believes in them: "I think all the kids are great."

By the end of 2021, Shanghai had 56,794 people with mental impairment, accounting for 9.38 percent of the city's disabled population, according to the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation. Their employment has been put high on the official agenda, and "Inclusive Space" provides an avenue.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"It's really a worthwhile project," Chen noted. "It kind of sets an example. It encourages more people and enterprises to take part in the project, which will help create a very inclusive society with widespread public acceptance of these children."

Tay finds the project is a good start, saying: "I think all the kids deserve to have a dream. We should not stop or kill any of their dreams. We should encourage them and give them opportunities."

"Embracing differences is our enterprise culture," Colin Zhou, senior area director of human resources, East Area, China of Marriott International, pointed out. "We hope our vocational training program can arouse their potential and open up possibilities."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Currently, around 10 students have started vocational training and internship at MQ Coffee, JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai at Tomorrow Square and The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong. Next semester, HINICHIJOU Coffee will offer internships.

Liu Qi, deputy editor-in-chief of Shanghai Daily, revealed at the event that the "Inclusive Space" will expand to Putuo District Ganlin Junior Vocational and Technical School next year, and in the future it is expected to cover special education students all over Shanghai.

Besides, there is always a need for volunteers to accompany mentally challenged students for one day. Please follow City News Service for updated information.