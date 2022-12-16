Construction begins on Metro Line 20, western extension of Line 12

The brand-new Metro Line 20 began construction in Putuo District, while the western extension of the already operational Line 12 kicked off as well.

Two more Metro lines in Shanghai are now under construction, according to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

The construction of the western portion of the new Metro Line 20 kicked off on Thursday at the Shanghai West Railway Station stop.

The 7.2-kilometer-long section includes seven stops, connecting the Zhenru area in Putuo District and the Daning area in Jing'an District. Among the seven stops, there will be three interchange stations at which commuters can transfer to Lines 1, 7, 15 and 11.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Additionally, the construction of the western extension of Metro Line 12 began operation on Friday at suburban Songjiang District's Dongjing stop.

The line extension will cross through two suburban districts, Songjiang and Minhang. It will begin at Qixin Road, the current western terminus of Line 12, and stretch six more stops to Dongjing station in Songjiang.

Dongjing will be a transfer stop for Line 9 when the extension is finished.

The extension project is about 17.27 kilometers long, the group said.

Ti Gong