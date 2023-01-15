SPC session conclude with new leadership unveiled

The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), the city's legislature, concluded on Sunday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), the city's legislature, concluded on Sunday.

The city's new government leadership was unveiled during the closing plenary.

Gong Zheng, was elected the city's mayor during the session along with eight vice mayors.

Dong Yunhu was elected chairman of the standing committee of SPC.

Jia Yu became director of the Shanghai High People's Court, Chen Yong the chief procurator of the city, and Li Yangzhe the chairman of the city's discipline inspection and supervision commission.

Chen Zhengbao / Ti Gong

Chen Jining, Party Secretary of Shanghai, attended the closing plenary and delivered a speech.

He said that Shanghai should accelerate its construction of becoming an international hub with world influence and persist in reform and innovation.

"The government should give priority to improving people's livelihoods, allocate the best resources to its people, and spare no effort to serve the people," he said.

"We should continue to build a city by and for the people, and constantly enhance their sense of contentment and happiness."