﻿
News / Metro

SPC session conclude with new leadership unveiled

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0
The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), the city's legislature, concluded on Sunday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0
SPC session conclude with new leadership unveiled
Dong Jun / SHINE

The first session of 16th Shanghai People's Congress concludes on Sunday.

The first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), the city's legislature, concluded on Sunday.

The city's new government leadership was unveiled during the closing plenary.

Gong Zheng, was elected the city's mayor during the session along with eight vice mayors.

Dong Yunhu was elected chairman of the standing committee of SPC.

Jia Yu became director of the Shanghai High People's Court, Chen Yong the chief procurator of the city, and Li Yangzhe the chairman of the city's discipline inspection and supervision commission.

SPC session conclude with new leadership unveiled
Chen Zhengbao / Ti Gong

Shanghai's Party Secretary Chen Jining delivers a speech at the closing ceremony of the first session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress on Sunday.

Chen Jining, Party Secretary of Shanghai, attended the closing plenary and delivered a speech.

He said that Shanghai should accelerate its construction of becoming an international hub with world influence and persist in reform and innovation.

"The government should give priority to improving people's livelihoods, allocate the best resources to its people, and spare no effort to serve the people," he said.

"We should continue to build a city by and for the people, and constantly enhance their sense of contentment and happiness."

SPC session conclude with new leadership unveiled
Dong Jun / SHINE

The city's new government leadership is unveiled during the closing plenary.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     