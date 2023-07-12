Xuelong 2 departs Shanghai on China's 13th Arctic scientific expedition

The research icebreaker is scheduled to voyage for 15,500 nautical miles, and return to Shanghai in late September.

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 set sail from Shanghai on Wednesday on the country's 13th Arctic scientific expedition.

The expedition will conduct scientific research in the Pacific sector and the Gakkel Ridge of the Arctic Ocean to obtain local celestial, hydrological and biological data.

It will also involve international cooperation with scientists from countries including Russia and Thailand.