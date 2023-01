The Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau and its branches around the city will suspend services during the upcoming weeklong Spring Festival, from January 21 to 27.

The Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau and its branches around the city will suspend services during the upcoming weeklong Spring Festival holiday, the bureau said.

The holiday will start on Saturday and run through January 27.

The services will resume on January 28, which is a weekend.

Applicants for visas, residence permits or other documents are advised to plan their visits accordingly.