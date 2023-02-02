﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's foreign investment utilization hits record high in 2022

Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
In 2022, China's financial hub Shanghai saw a record actual use of foreign investment of US$23.9 billion, according to the municipal commission of commerce.
Xinhua
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0

In 2022, China's financial hub Shanghai saw a record actual use of foreign investment of US$23.9 billion, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

The metropolis in east China is now home to 891 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 531 foreign R&D centers.

The commission said Shanghai would make every effort to foster a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment.

The city will also strive to provide more accurate, convenient and efficient government services for foreign companies in Shanghai and support them to take root in Shanghai and grow bigger and stronger, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     