Over 20 percent of snow boots found to be substandard

Shanghai market regulators reported on Thursday that over 20 percent of the snow boots in the city tested were defective.



The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation checked 30 batches of snow boots sold by eight companies online and offline. Seven of them failed quality testing.

A batch of Achilles Sorbo shoes sold at 1 Yaohan, a mall in the Pudong New Area, failed peel strength tests on its upper sole, which officials said could cause degumming.

Camel snow boots sold on JD.com failed tests for wear resistance.

Market officials ordered businesses and companies to stop selling substandard products and clear their stocks immediately.

Investigations continue.