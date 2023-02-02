﻿
News / Metro

Over 20 percent of snow boots found to be substandard

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
Shanghai market authorities revealed that over 20 percent of winter boots tested were faulty.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0

Shanghai market regulators reported on Thursday that over 20 percent of the snow boots in the city tested were defective.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation checked 30 batches of snow boots sold by eight companies online and offline. Seven of them failed quality testing.

A batch of Achilles Sorbo shoes sold at 1 Yaohan, a mall in the Pudong New Area, failed peel strength tests on its upper sole, which officials said could cause degumming.

Camel snow boots sold on JD.com failed tests for wear resistance.

Market officials ordered businesses and companies to stop selling substandard products and clear their stocks immediately.

Investigations continue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     