﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Zoo will improve efficiency after death of tiger cub

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
The Shanghai Zoo confirmed that a tiger cub drowned in the waters and promised to improve management.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
Shanghai Zoo will improve efficiency after death of tiger cub

The tiger cub can be seen floating in the water

Shanghai Zoo has said it will draw lessons and strengthen management after it confirmed on Thursday that a tiger cub had drowned in the zoo's waters.

A video posted online on Wednesday showed the cub floating in water at the zoo, presumably dead, and zoo workers trying to remove it.

It triggered outrage, with many blaming the animal keepers' negligence.

The zoo said on Thursday that it had released a mother tiger and four cubs on the west side of the Lion and Tiger Hill for activities around 10am on January 9.

Around 3pm, three cubs jumped into a pool of water due to "disturbance" from the visitors, the zoo said.

The zoo staff immediately separated the mother tiger and tried to rescue her cubs.

However, they were only able to save two of them, and the third one died in the water.

The zoo claimed that although its staff attempted to save the drowning cub, they were hampered by the water's depth and deep sludge.

It said it will draw lessons from the incident, strengthen management, improve emergency handling mechanisms, and improve animal feeding and management techniques.

The zoo is home to around 6,000 animals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     