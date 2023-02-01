High-tech projects to cement Pudong's leading role in scientific innovation

New high-tech projects with tens of billion yuan in investments saw deals signed or broke ground in Pudong to strengthen its leading role in the scientific innovation sector.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

New high-tech projects with tens of billion yuan in investments saw deals signed or broke ground in Pudong on Wednesday to strengthen the new area's leading role in the scientific innovation sector.

They include 88 newly-signed projects and 58 others that began construction in the Shanghai district with total investment exceeding 80 billion yuan (US$11.9 billion).

The projects mainly focus on the artificial intelligence, biomedicine and integrated circuit sectors, known as the three key industries of Pudong. They include a slew of global or national headquarters or core research and development centers of high-tech enterprises.

The GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co, for instance, founded in northeast China's Jilin Province in 1996, plans to invest 1.8 billion yuan to build a scientific innovation and R&D center in Pudong, focusing on children's health, anti-aging, anti-tumor and women's health.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

SmartSens Technology, a local image sensor chip developer, will build its global headquarters in Pudong's Beicai Town, neighboring Zhangjiang High-tech Park, to attract top professionals specializing in semiconductors and IC.

Four Fortune 500 companies, such as Schneider Electric and BASF, along with 18 listed domestic firms and five overseas listed companies also signed contracts or launched constructions in Pudong on Wednesday.

The above-scale gross output value of Pudong reached a record of 1.3 trillion yuan in 2022, rising 4 percent year on year and accounting for over a third of Shanghai's total, according to the new area government.

Twenty-one companies in the biomedicine, IC and new material sectors in Pudong were newly listed last year.