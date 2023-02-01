﻿
News / Metro

High-tech projects to cement Pudong's leading role in scientific innovation

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:42 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
New high-tech projects with tens of billion yuan in investments saw deals signed or broke ground in Pudong to strengthen its leading role in the scientific innovation sector.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:42 UTC+8, 2023-02-01       0
High-tech projects to cement Pudong's leading role in scientific innovation
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Construction began on a slew of high-tech projects in Shanghai's Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

New high-tech projects with tens of billion yuan in investments saw deals signed or broke ground in Pudong on Wednesday to strengthen the new area's leading role in the scientific innovation sector.

They include 88 newly-signed projects and 58 others that began construction in the Shanghai district with total investment exceeding 80 billion yuan (US$11.9 billion).

The projects mainly focus on the artificial intelligence, biomedicine and integrated circuit sectors, known as the three key industries of Pudong. They include a slew of global or national headquarters or core research and development centers of high-tech enterprises.

The GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co, for instance, founded in northeast China's Jilin Province in 1996, plans to invest 1.8 billion yuan to build a scientific innovation and R&D center in Pudong, focusing on children's health, anti-aging, anti-tumor and women's health.

High-tech projects to cement Pudong's leading role in scientific innovation
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Agreements on new projects in the high-tech sector were signed in Pudong on Wednesday.

SmartSens Technology, a local image sensor chip developer, will build its global headquarters in Pudong's Beicai Town, neighboring Zhangjiang High-tech Park, to attract top professionals specializing in semiconductors and IC.

Four Fortune 500 companies, such as Schneider Electric and BASF, along with 18 listed domestic firms and five overseas listed companies also signed contracts or launched constructions in Pudong on Wednesday.

The above-scale gross output value of Pudong reached a record of 1.3 trillion yuan in 2022, rising 4 percent year on year and accounting for over a third of Shanghai's total, according to the new area government.

Twenty-one companies in the biomedicine, IC and new material sectors in Pudong were newly listed last year.

High-tech projects to cement Pudong's leading role in scientific innovation
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A row of trucks gets ready to take part in new constructions in Pudong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Schneider Electric
Pudong
BASF
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     