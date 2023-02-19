﻿
City's Metro app is now valid for Nanchang

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:42 UTC+8, 2023-02-19
People can now take the subway in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, using Shanghai Metro's app.
People can take the subway in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, using Shanghai Metro's app, the city's Metro operator, Shanghai Shentong Metro group announced on Saturday.

Residents of Nanchang can also use their Metro app in Shanghai's Metro stations.

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 19 other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing and some major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The app now covers over one-third of the cities in China that have Metro networks.

More than 17 million people have benefited from app's widespread network since December 2018, according to group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
