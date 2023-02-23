Shanghai launches comprehensive transportation projects in 2023

From new high-speed railways, to smart-parking and enhanced public bus services, Shanghai is initiating large-scale comprehensive transportation projects in 2023.

Shanghai plans to launch 40 demonstration projects for parking management within the year, including building 6,000 public parking spaces, and increasing 2,000 shared parking spaces for peak time shifting.

It will also strongly boost the construction of smart parking lots and improve the parking reservation service, according to the local transport committee.

It will promote the construction and renovation of in-city transport projects such as the Beiheng Passage and the North-South Elevated Road, along with the improvement of backbone public transport networks.

There will be more digital bus signs in the city by the end of the year, covering 50 percent of bus stops.

The move is part of the city's plan to improve the transportation system this year, as Shanghai is striving to make it more intelligent, resilient and people-oriented.

In addition to the in-city improvement, Shanghai will also focus on improving the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region by boosting railway construction.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou and Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu high-speed railways as well as the Shanghai Demonstration Zone railway will be key projects of the year.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou railway is expected to become an important channel connecting key cities in the Yangtze River Delta, along with three other railways – the Shanghai-Hangzhou, Nanjing-Hangzhou and Huzhou-Hangzhou railways.

The Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway is also one of the eight important transverse railways that connect major cities in the country.

Shanghai is promising to become greener in all sides, and the transport field will be no exception.

The city will keep promoting hydrogen fuel cells and build 10,000 more public charging piles for new-energy vehicles.

By the end of the year, more new-energy buses and cabs will run on the roads.

Shanghai will improve the supporting infrastructure and scale, operation quality, and service of charging facilities, with 760,000 electric charging piles and 300 power stations, as well as some 70 hydrogen refueling stations all built by 2025.

In addition, the city will improve the city's function as an international shipping and aviation hub, boosting the construction of the Phrase-4 project of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and north zone of the Xiaoyangshan Island.

It will also improve international communication for the shipping and aviation industry, by carefully organizing the third North Bund Forum.