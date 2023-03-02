﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai gets ready for the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from July 6 to 8.
IC

The 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference is held in Xuhui West Bank, from September 1 to 3, 2022, focusing on the topic of the AI-meta universe.

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from July 6 to 8.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanghai held the WAIC in 2022 for the consecutive fifth time.

Last year's event attracted 1,200 domestic and international guests, more than 250 renowned firms, 1,600 global media, as well as 638 million online and 30,000 offline participants to join in its 121 events.

The theme of the 2023 WAIC will be high-end, international, professional, market-oriented and smart.

On behalf of the organizing committee, Donghao Lansheng Group Co, the chief executive agency of the 2023 WAIC, has sent out invitations for sponsors, guest speakers, competition events and application scenarios.

Information about the 2023 WAIC will be released on its official webpage www.worldaic.com.cn, as well as on its WeChat account.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
