Shanghai to create 550,000 jobs, with unemployment under 5 percent

Yang Meiping / SHINE

Shanghai aims to create at least 550,000 new jobs, while keeping the unemployment rate under 5 percent this year, authorities announced on Thursday.

University students will be one of the key groups targeted in the government's efforts to promote employment, said the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

Training in vocational skills and entrepreneurship is also on its agenda.

The city will complete the construction of the WorldSkills Museum and hold the first Shanghai Vocational Skills Competition in line with the standards of the WorldSkills Competition, which will take place in the city in 2026.

Last year, the city created 563,500 jobs and had over 10.8 million officially registered employees by the end of last year. It helped more than 10,000 unemployed young people find jobs and supported enterprises in training about 15,000 apprentices. It also gave out about 330 million yuan (US$47.8 million) of subsidies to enterprises to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize employment.

Shanghai also brought back three gold medals, two bronze and one medallion for excellence at the special edition of the 2022 WorldSkills Completion.