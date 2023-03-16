﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai to create 550,000 jobs, with unemployment under 5 percent

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0
Shanghai aims to create at least 550,000 new jobs, specifically targeting new graduates, while maintaining an unemployment rate under 5 percent.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:05 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0
Shanghai to create 550,000 jobs, with unemployment under 5 percent
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A job fair was held at Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine on Wednesday with over 300 employers offering more than 1,600 jobs.

Shanghai aims to create at least 550,000 new jobs, while keeping the unemployment rate under 5 percent this year, authorities announced on Thursday.

University students will be one of the key groups targeted in the government's efforts to promote employment, said the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.

Training in vocational skills and entrepreneurship is also on its agenda.

The city will complete the construction of the WorldSkills Museum and hold the first Shanghai Vocational Skills Competition in line with the standards of the WorldSkills Competition, which will take place in the city in 2026.

Last year, the city created 563,500 jobs and had over 10.8 million officially registered employees by the end of last year. It helped more than 10,000 unemployed young people find jobs and supported enterprises in training about 15,000 apprentices. It also gave out about 330 million yuan (US$47.8 million) of subsidies to enterprises to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize employment.

Shanghai also brought back three gold medals, two bronze and one medallion for excellence at the special edition of the 2022 WorldSkills Completion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     