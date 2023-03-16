﻿
News / Metro

Annual Robtext International competition returns to China

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0
Robotex International is Europe's biggest robotics competition, with competitors from across the world. Now the event has returned to China.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-16       0

Robotex International, an annual robotics competition and festival, is resuming its China section this year. Preliminaries will be organized in nearly 20 cities and provinces around the country throughout 2023.

The organizers announced the preliminary schedules in Shanghai on Thursday. The Shanghai leg falls on October 14.

Annual Robtext International competition returns to China
Imaginechina

The 2020 Robotex's Yangtze River Delta region pre-competition is held in Shanghai.

The Shanghai eSports Association is taking part in game organization and building a scoring system. The association is also planning to join hands with robot technology companies, eSports clubs and other industry practitioners to establish a committee to promote the combination of sports and technology.

First introduced in 2001, Robotex's first edition was held in Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology.

Over the years, competitions have been held in various fields like line following, labyrinth passing, volleyball, rope climbing, room cleaning, football, sea rescue mission and other tasks, involving participants from schools, universities and companies. Forums, workshops and technology exhibitions were also held.

In 2015, Robotex gained the unofficial title of being the biggest robotics competition in Europe.

Its pre-competitions entered China in 2016, carrying the mission of increasing interest in engineering and science among young people.

The China section winners will have an opportunity to represent the country and take part in the world final. The 2019 Robotex International attracted over 2,000 competitors from 49 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     