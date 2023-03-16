Rain to lash Shanghai as weak cold air moves in

Medium to heavy rain will hit Shanghai on Friday as the city comes under the influence of a weak cold air, with the high temperature dropping to between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The downpour will start with sprinkles from Thursday midnight and gradually become heavier during the day on Friday.

As a result, the maximum temperature will drop to between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Although there was sunshine on Thursday, the city was hit by strong winds, with the mercury between 9 and 15 degrees.

The rain is likely to stop over the weekend, when temperatures will rebound slightly to between 8 and 16 degrees.

More rain is predicted for next week.