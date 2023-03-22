Runway at Xintiandi gets ready for Shanghai fashion week

The Autumn/Winter 2023 Shanghai Fashion Week will be unveiled on Thursday, with the sports-themed ROYAL CLUB collection by British brand HAZZYS at Taipinghu Park in Xintiandi.

This AW edition will feature more than 70 runway shows, 10-plus trade fairs, including Asia's largest fashion trade fair Ontimeshow, and 10 events that will shed light on topics about sustainable innovation, art and design, technology and folk culture, emotional healing as well as women's power.

Themed on environmental protection and sustainability, the fashion week will be headlined by some eco-green fashion brands, such as designer Zhang Na's brand Reclothing Bank that uses materials wasted and discarded by the industry. It will also introduce a new environmentally friendly bio-based raw material Sorona, which requires 37 percent less oil to manufacture compared with nylon, and also generates 50 percent less greenhouse gas emission in the production process.

"Shine Her Light," in its third season, will continue to invite women of different ages from the fashion, art, film, eSports and architecture industries to participate in the dialogue and have their voices heard, while the M Space will discuss a variety of issues, including sustainable development and new material revolution in the textile industry.

With the arrival of tech-driven cyber fashion, the entire industry has already been reshaped, and this trend was accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many fashion brands paused physical catwalk shows and turned to short films or virtual showrooms.

One highlight of this fashion week is the digital show on its official website. Just like the Role-Play-Game experience, visitors can choose a role first, and control the character in the fantasy runway setting to get seated in the front row of the show to watch the latest seasonal collections.