﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's flu infection peak trending downwards, experts say

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
The peak of this round of flu infections in Shanghai is trending downwards, as the number of patients visiting fever clinics has dropped significantly in recent days, experts say.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0

The peak of this round of flu infections in Shanghai is trending downwards, as the number of patients visiting fever clinics has dropped significantly in recent days, even though infections are still high in some of China's northern regions, local medical experts said while urging the elderly and children to stay alert.

The peak won't be completely over until next month in tandem with the rise in temperatures, experts said on Wednesday when CR Pharmaceutical, Roche Pharmaceuticals and Baidu jointly released an online education section to promote awareness and knowledge on flu prevention and control.

"The best measure to deal with flu is vaccination and timely treatment after patients' show flu-like symptoms, especially the elderly and children. Flu shots should be injected every year for the best protection," said Dr Zhou Xin from the respiratory and intensive medicine of Shanghai General Hospital.

"People with weak immunity also can take antiviral medicines as prevention if family members have flu or flu-like symptoms such as fever and overall pain."

Zhou pointed out that this round of flu is mainly type A flu with H1N1 and H3N2 sub-types. "Usually, type A can cause more serious impact than type B," he said.

"There is a need to arouse public awareness about flu, which can also cause serious complications like severe pneumonia and deterioration of people's own underlying diseases. There are death cases each year," Zhou noted. "Unlike COVID-19, there are more children with flu infection than adults. Parents must stay alert and be aware."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Roche
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     