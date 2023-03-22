Mayor Gong meets Shuion chief, calls for boosting Shanghai-HK exchanges

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Vincent Lo, chairman of the board of Hong Kong Shuion Construction, on Monday.

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Vincent Lo, chairman of the board of Hong Kong Shuion Construction, on Monday, and held talks on further promoting Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

"While building Shanghai into a globally influential socialist metropolis and carrying out its urban construction, we always give priority to the welfare of our people," said Gong.

"Last year Shanghai accomplished renovation on acres of Level II old downtown residential houses. The city government plans to spend ten years on revamping its old downtown residential houses, old houses with high safety risks and its urban villages," the mayor observed.

"We hope Shuion will continue to invest in Shanghai, join its urban renewal projects and promote Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

"Shanghai, on the other hand, will keep on creating a global first-rate business environment for enterprises of all kinds in the city."

The world's eyes are on China and Shanghai in the current global situation, Lo pointed out.

The real estate company is hoping Shanghai will better serve the "Belt and Road" Initiative, offer support for innovation and entrepreneurship for the younger generation, and become a model of Chinese socialist modernization, the chairman noted.

Lo also expressed confidence in Shanghai's future development and said Shuion will join in the cause and help promote Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

Shuion, a realty company in Hong Kong, has played an essential role in renovating some shikumen architectures in downtown Huangpu District into the now trendy landmark Xintiandi commercial hub.





