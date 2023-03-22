﻿
News / Metro

Mayor Gong meets Shuion chief, calls for boosting Shanghai-HK exchanges

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:36 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Vincent Lo, chairman of the board of Hong Kong Shuion Construction, on Monday.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:36 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Mayor Gong meets Shuion chief, calls for boosting Shanghai-HK exchanges
Ti Gong

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Vincent Lo, chairman of the board of Hong Kong Shuion Construction, on Monday, and held talks on further promoting Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Vincent Lo, chairman of the board of Hong Kong Shuion Construction, on Monday, and held talks on further promoting Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

"While building Shanghai into a globally influential socialist metropolis and carrying out its urban construction, we always give priority to the welfare of our people," said Gong.

"Last year Shanghai accomplished renovation on acres of Level II old downtown residential houses. The city government plans to spend ten years on revamping its old downtown residential houses, old houses with high safety risks and its urban villages," the mayor observed.

"We hope Shuion will continue to invest in Shanghai, join its urban renewal projects and promote Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

"Shanghai, on the other hand, will keep on creating a global first-rate business environment for enterprises of all kinds in the city."

The world's eyes are on China and Shanghai in the current global situation, Lo pointed out.

The real estate company is hoping Shanghai will better serve the "Belt and Road" Initiative, offer support for innovation and entrepreneurship for the younger generation, and become a model of Chinese socialist modernization, the chairman noted.

Lo also expressed confidence in Shanghai's future development and said Shuion will join in the cause and help promote Shanghai-Hong Kong exchanges.

Shuion, a realty company in Hong Kong, has played an essential role in renovating some shikumen architectures in downtown Huangpu District into the now trendy landmark Xintiandi commercial hub.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Huangpu
Xintiandi
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     