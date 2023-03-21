﻿
News / Metro

Water rings to be formed around Shanghai's Five New Cities

Residents of Shanghai's Five New Cities will be able to enjoy a walk or jog along riverside green paths in the future as the city plans to build more waterways and green belts.
Residents of Shanghai's Five New Cities will be able to enjoy a walk or jog along riverside green paths in the near future as the city plans to build more waterways and green belts, local water authorities said on Tuesday, ahead of the 31st World Water Day, which falls on Wednesday.

Shanghai is rich in water resources. By the end of 2022, the city had 46,771 waterways with a total length of about 30,400 kilometers.

According to the Shanghai Water Authority, some waterways in the Five New Cities will be cleaned and connected to form water rings, while forests and green spaces, as well as walkways and cycling paths will be built along the water rings.

"By the end of 2025, each of the Five New Cities will have a water ring with green belts, stretching more than 40km, long enough for a marathon race," according to Zhao Xianbao, deputy chief of the water resources department with the Shanghai Water Authority.

Each "new city" will complete 10km this year, construction for which started on Tuesday, Zhao said.

Each water ring and green belt will include a 100-meter-wide waterway with its riverside greenways as the core space, which will be built based on the current water system. Making the river as core, the belts will extend outward to a total width of 3km, which will be forged into an integrated zone based on local geographical characteristics, with fields, residential complexes, industrial parks and forests.

Water rings to be formed around Shanghai's Five New Cities
Ti Gong

The designed Songjiang water-ring belt

The whole project will be completed by the end of 2035.

"Our goal is to provide residents in the Five New Cities an enjoyable life where parks are just 500 meters away, waterfront areas 1km away, and forests 5km away," Zhao explained.

The project is a key program of Shanghai's 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan.

During the period, construction of each green belt will advance at a steady speed – about 2 square kilometers of afforestation will be finished every year, with more than 10km of main water system renovated.

Water rings to be formed around Shanghai's Five New Cities

Designed image of the Jiading water ring ang green belt

Each district's project has its own functional characteristics.

Songjiang's water ring and belt will pass through the Guangfulin relic site, countryside parks as well as Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Park.

Qingpu's belt is planned to cover the water area of Dianshan Lake and the iconic strawberry and rice planting areas.

The belt in Fengxian is rectangle-shaped. The district has planned to divide the entire green belt into four parts according to the direction of 12 different zones.

Water rings to be formed around Shanghai's Five New Cities

Design of the Fengxian water ring and green belt.

Jiading will combine its natural resources, such as forests, with the landmark motor racing Shanghai International Circuit in its plans.

Nanhui New City will integrate important natural, ecological, cultural and tourism resources around Dishui Lake.

Shanghai first announced its plan to build the "Five New Cities" in January 2021, when the city government released its 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan.

The five new development zones are being built in the suburban districts of Songjiang, Qingpu, Jiading and Fengxian as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area, with the aim of boosting urban life and industrial development.

Water rings to be formed around Shanghai's Five New Cities
Ti Gong

Designed image of the Nanhui water-ring belt

Water rings to be formed around Shanghai's Five New Cities
Ti Gong

Designed image of the Qingpu water-ring belt

Fengxian
Songjiang
Dianshan Lake
Pudong
Shanghai International Circuit
﻿
