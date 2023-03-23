Mayor meets with HSBC CEO to discuss city's financial development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with a delegation led by Noel Quinn, chief executive officer of HSBC Holdings PLC on Wednesday.

Gong stated that finance is one of the most important functions of Shanghai, and is a crucial vehicle for the city to participate in international cooperation and competition.

Shanghai is making efforts to improve its financial market system, product system, institutional system, and infrastructure system, comprehensively enhancing its global resource allocation capabilities and building a world-class international financial center.

Gong welcomed HSBC's assistance in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, deep participation in Shanghai's industrial upgrading, and continued participation in the Import Expo and the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.

He pledged to continue creating a first-class business environment to ensure that all types of enterprises can invest, operate, and grow in Shanghai.

Quinn expressed HSBC's high confidence in Shanghai's future development and its long-term commitment and investment in the city. HSBC will continue to strengthen its business layout in Shanghai, provide financial support for the development of new industries, actively participate in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, and continue to participate in the Import Expo and the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.





