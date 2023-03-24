IKEA chopstick and wok lines recalled for hazard warnings

IKEA (China) is recalling two lines of woks and chopsticks due to potential contamination hazards and health hazards due to a labeling problem.

According to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation on Friday, the company is issuing a customer awareness action in China regarding FRUKTKAKA Kadai wok 24 in gray and KUNGSTIGER red chopsticks, the four pair package, due to local label non-compliance.

In total, 14,260 of the woks manufactured between October 2018 and September 2022 are being recalled. A total of 98,403 sets of chopsticks produced between January and July of last year are being recalled as well.

Ti Gong

The woks and chopsticks have not been marked according to certain local requirements that are mandatory in China, according to the furniture giant. The maximum temperature should have been printed on the product label.

Consumers should be reminded that the temperature should not exceed 250 degrees during the cooking process when using the wok as the coating will be damaged under higher temperatures, leading to increased probability of substance precipitation from the coating, presenting food contamination and consumer health hazards as a result, according to the administration.

The maximum temperature of using the chopsticks is 121 degrees as they contain polyphenylene sulfide, which can undergo material changes under higher temperature, also presenting food contamination and consumer health hazards.

Customers should stop using the products immediately and can access relevant product information on IKEA.cn and download a correct label, or contact their local store and request a label by mail.

The recall will run through June 21.