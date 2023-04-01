﻿
News / Metro

Foreign families explore beauty of Shanghai on CNS Family Day tour

In collaboration with Hongqiao Subdistrict, City News Service invited five foreign families in Shanghai to experience the beautiful spring scenery of Shanghai.
The CNS-decorated cruise on Suzhou Creek

In collaboration with Hongqiao Subdistrict, City News Service invited five foreign families in Shanghai to experience the beautiful spring scenery of Shanghai on Saturday.

The tour, which was the first event of the CNS Family Day, included a cruise trip on the Suzhou Creek, exploring the art exhibitions in M50, as well as a fluid painting class.

The families are enjoying the spring scenery of Suzhou Creek during the CNS day tour.

Ingrid Guo, who is from South Africa and has been living in Shanghai for almost 10 years, said that the tour was a nice combination of the city's history and art.

Guo shared that it was her first time to participate in such an event, and she felt very excited to go on the Suzhou Creek cruise.

"It's a different perspective," she said. "The buildings are just so close and it's almost like a different town as you go through the area."

Krivoshchekov Iuliia (left) and Ingrid Guo take photos of the artworks at M50.

Ami Roslyn Hong, Guo's friend, added that she needed to go back and visit all the buildings that the guide pointed out. Hong said the CNS trip was like an adventure, exploring things she had never been on.

"Shanghai always has surprise, It feels like every time you go to a place, it's different - even if some places close down, new shops and businesses are always opening up," she said.

Murdo Fraser takes pictures of his daughter Angus along the Suzhou Creek.

For the children, the tour was an interesting class. Murdo Fraser, who has lived in the city for 20 years, shared that there was a lot of fun and it was a great introduction to Suzhou Creek and M50. His daughter, Angus Fraser, who was born in Shanghai, is now 7 years old.

During the trip, Fraser reminded Angus that it was her hometown.

"The last time I went to M50 was before she was born, and I am glad to come back with her, to see a lot of interesting artworks in the galleries," he said.

Angus said that she enjoyed the fluid painting class the most and colored her toy bear in red, orange, and blue.

Angus Fraser is doing her fluid painting work.

For Krivoshchekov Pavel's family from Russia, the trip was interesting and useful.

"We really enjoy this event. We've learned a lot of interesting stories about Shanghai and Suzhou Creek today. The exhibitions in M50 are always changing, we came here four years ago, but it's totally different now," Pavel said.

"We love Suzhou Creek, it's a beautiful place. In the past few years, it has become more interesting and colorful."

Krivoshchekov Pavel and his family at the fluid painting class

Pavel and his sons, Kirill and Demian, said their favorite thing to do in the weekend is to go to Changfeng Park, take a boat, and enjoy the view of the park and Suzhou Creek.

For both the adults and children, in addition to enjoying the splendid spring view and art experiences, it was a great party with new friends in the city.

"We are looking forward to the next event," Guo and Hong said at the end of the tour.

The families show their artworks at the end of the tour.

