Shanghai university holds immersive dance drama

The Shanghai Normal University campus lawn becomes a stage for the 38th Spring International Music Festival. A free week of music and dance is scheduled for the event.

People visiting the campus of Shanghai Normal University in Xuhui District these days may see performances by students, as a week of music and dance has been launched as part of the 38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The performances include "Meeting on Campus," an immersive live micro dance-drama staged on the actual campus, rather than a stage, to show students and faculty's love for the university. Students from the university's Music College and dance troupe performed modern and classic dances on the lawns and bridges of the university, watched by students and faculty up-close.

Li Zhijie, a senior dance major at the university, is one of the performers. He said it is special for him.

"This is my final year at the university as I will go to another university for postgraduate study," he said.

"Dancing barefoot on the lawn is quite different from performing on theater stages. In the theater, the audiences sit in seats far away, but here our breath is intertwined as they are standing or walking besides me."

Mariya Sporsyna, a Kazakhstani student at the university, participated in a group modern dance during the performance.

"I'm glad to be part of the performance as the Shanghai Spring International Music Festival is one of the most famous art festivals in China," she said.

"The experience is very precious for me. Previously, we only performed in theaters. Today we are on the campus, very close to the audience. They can take photos and interact with us."

"It's really pleasantly surprising to see such an elegant performance outdoors on the campus after having lunch," said Zhu Ming'an, a student who watched the performance. "I think the dance troupe is really innovative."

Shi Zhong, dean of the music college, said it was the sixth year for the university to organize the display week for students to show off their talent in music and dance, but it was the first year for them to make the campus their stage.

He said the students will go out to perform on streets and in parks in the future to entertain the general public.

The university is now open to the public and visitors only have to scan their ID cards for entry.