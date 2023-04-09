﻿
News / Metro

Weekend market increasingly popular with residents

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Cupcakes, wines, ice creams, T-shirts, hats, handmade crafts, coffee, pastries, singers and vendors were the theme of the Ambassy Easter Market on Sunday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Weekend market increasingly popular with residents
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Ambassy Easter Market attracted many people on Sunday.

Cupcakes, wines, ice creams, T-shirts, hats, handmade crafts, coffee, pastries, singers and vendors were the theme of the Ambassy Easter Market on Sunday.

The event, run by JS Markets and City News Service as exclusive media partner, attracted a lot of people, both Chinese and foreigners. People enjoyed themselves with food, drink, and coffee in an atmosphere of songs and sunshine.

David Henry, founder of JS Markets, said such events are very meaningful for foreigners, who usually have similar markets in their hometowns. It also offers an access for local Chinese to learn about different cultures and people from overseas.

Weekend market increasingly popular with residents
Dong Jun / SHINE

People get free wine and cupcakes at the stall of City News Service.

Weekend market increasingly popular with residents
Dong Jun / SHINE

David Henry, founder of JS Markets.

"When we first introduced such markets 11 years ago, we mainly attracted foreigners," he said.

"Chinese thought products sold here would be very expensive. Now there are many Chinese coming to our markets to enjoy food, products and the atmosphere. They are more open-minded and have more interest to such events.

"Since the pandemic has ended, we want to take the market to different neighborhoods. We are a community-building organization. People from the neighborhood can come for enjoyment and relaxation.

"There are some foreigners back and there are also newcomers, who can have a quicker understanding of the city through such market by making friends and getting familiar with local culture."

Weekend market increasingly popular with residents
Dong Jun / SHINE

Nari, a designer from South Africa, shows the wine and cupcake with logo of CNS at the market.

He said the cooperation with CNS is effective to promote the markets and draw more attention.

"CNS have better reach than we do," he said. "It is an important platform. We hope more foreigners and local people come to the markets, where they can have fun and enjoyment. We try to keep the market very special. It is a place with multi-culture."

Weekend market increasingly popular with residents
Dong Jun / SHINE

Food from different countries is a highlight on the market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     