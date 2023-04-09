Weekend market increasingly popular with residents

Cupcakes, wines, ice creams, T-shirts, hats, handmade crafts, coffee, pastries, singers and vendors were the theme of the Ambassy Easter Market on Sunday.

The event, run by JS Markets and City News Service as exclusive media partner, attracted a lot of people, both Chinese and foreigners. People enjoyed themselves with food, drink, and coffee in an atmosphere of songs and sunshine.

David Henry, founder of JS Markets, said such events are very meaningful for foreigners, who usually have similar markets in their hometowns. It also offers an access for local Chinese to learn about different cultures and people from overseas.

"When we first introduced such markets 11 years ago, we mainly attracted foreigners," he said.

"Chinese thought products sold here would be very expensive. Now there are many Chinese coming to our markets to enjoy food, products and the atmosphere. They are more open-minded and have more interest to such events.

"Since the pandemic has ended, we want to take the market to different neighborhoods. We are a community-building organization. People from the neighborhood can come for enjoyment and relaxation.

"There are some foreigners back and there are also newcomers, who can have a quicker understanding of the city through such market by making friends and getting familiar with local culture."

He said the cooperation with CNS is effective to promote the markets and draw more attention.

"CNS have better reach than we do," he said. "It is an important platform. We hope more foreigners and local people come to the markets, where they can have fun and enjoyment. We try to keep the market very special. It is a place with multi-culture."