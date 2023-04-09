Cultural events celebrate root of haipai culture

Xuhui District will host more than 4,000 aesthetic education classes throughout this year as part of 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Ti Gong

Xuhui District will host more than 4,000 aesthetic education classes throughout this year, its cultural and tourism authorities said over the weekend to mark the "Urban Aesthetic Education Day" of 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

These diversified activities will be held at art galleries, museums, libraries and theaters across the district, known as the "root of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture," offering a cultural feast to the public.

Shanghai has launched an "aesthetic education plan," one of the three "art plans" for this year.

The district also unveiled a number of activities coupling with the plan, which involve music-themed tours, music performances, free admission to art venues, aesthetic salons, guided exhibition tours and traditional Chinese opera promotion.

Ti Gong

On Saturday, a concert "Dialogues East and West" by MILA Quartet was held at Zikawei Library, a new cultural landmark of the city, presenting a feast to audiences' ears.

Ivan Cheah from the United States has been living in Xuhui for about 15 years. He has been to the library several times since its opening day on January 1.

"On the day of my first visit in January, the desks were full of quiet readers of all ages," he said. "Today on a beautiful Saturday in April, we see many readers enjoying the outdoor air, books in hand.

"People love to come and spend time here, to read, learn and explore - and to feel like a real 'Shanghairen (Shanghainese),'" he added.

Careful consideration has been paid to every detail of the building and its functions, from the thoughtful layout of the reading rooms to the sequencing and presentations of the books, to the multifunction spaces, to the high-tech checkout and electronically-controlled book storage.

"The lecture hall has a good, natural sound quality and its location in the heart of the library provides just the right atmosphere for concertgoers," he said.

"Judging from the eager swarms of visitors – young and old alike – the Zikawei Library has proven itself to be a bona fide cultural success.

"Xuhui is getting better and better all the time, and the Zikawei Library is a great example of the development vision that makes Shanghai such a wonderful city," he said.

Ti Gong

Seven a cappella performance troupes staged a performance at Xujiahui Park over the weekend, and the Xujiahui Haipai Culture Festival,

Traditional Chinese opera performances, lectures, magic shows, reading events, and kite culture shows were also held in the district, combining aesthetic education with music, traditional Chinese opera, intangible cultural heritage, photograph, reading, and city walks

These activities are held to supply high-quality cultural content to the public, and satisfy their expectation and demand on art, the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau said.