Shanghai Mayor meets with Signify CEO to discuss green development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Signify Global CEO and Chairman of the Board Eric Rondolat and his delegation on Thursday.

Gong stated that Shanghai is currently following President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development, fully implementing the new development concept in a complete, accurate, and comprehensive manner, and integrating services with the new development pattern, with the goal of promoting high-quality development and accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

Shanghai is promoting green, low-carbon transformation, with technology as the guide, focusing on strengthening energy-saving management and energy-saving renovations. It is steadily advancing the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality pilot program in key areas, industrial parks, residential communities, and buildings, continuously improving energy utilization efficiency, the mayor said.

He welcomes domestic and foreign companies to actively participate in Shanghai's green, low-carbon transformation, and hopes that Signify will bring more innovative businesses to Shanghai, deepen cooperation with local enterprises, and achieve success "in Shanghai, for China, for the world." At the same time, it is expected to take advantage of the Import Expo platform to share development opportunities. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment and promote the growth and strength of all types of companies in the city.

Rondolat said that Shanghai's green development is impressive. During this visit, he not only saw more vibrant trees but also noticed more and more new energy vehicles on the road. Signify is committed to sustainable development and strives to become a leader in the "dual-carbon" field. It is willing to bring the latest lighting technology to Shanghai, continue to increase investment in Shanghai, help Shanghai reduce energy consumption and achieve green transformation, and participate in the Import Expo.

Signify is a leading company in the global lighting industry and has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters and research and development center in Shanghai.






