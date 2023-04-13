﻿
Qingpu begins ecological, public service, and science and technology projects

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:58 UTC+8, 2023-04-13
Qingpu District has begun a number of compressive development projects encompassing ecology, public services, and science and technology, including the Shangda River Central Park.
Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of the "Watertown Parlor" of the demonstration zone

A number of ecological, public service, and science and technology innovation projects will commence, or are scheduled to be completed in Qingpu District this year, the district government announced on Thursday.

The Shanghai district is a core part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, which will celebrate its 4th anniversary of establishment this year.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

Ti Gong

Yuandang Lake

Among these projects, construction of the south garden of the Shangda River Central Park, including 49.46 hectares of green areas with an investment of 140 million yuan (US$20.37 million), is set to begin.

Located in Qingpu New City, it will embody typical Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertown scenery and the district's cultural essence.

Construction on the second phase of Qingxi Country Park and the Qingpu District Public Health Center is scheduled to be finished this year.

Ti Gong

The demonstration zone

The demonstration zone branch of Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University is set to start full operation in 2023.

The first phase of the ecological remediation project on the bank of Dianshan Lake and the river course facelift project of Xintanggang River are scheduled to be completed this year, while the first phase of the water environment improvement project known as the "blue pearl necklace" comprising seven lakes and a river in the zone will be accelerated.

The connectivity of the zone will be further improved with construction of the second phase of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiaxing inter-city railway ready to begin.

Construction of the Huawei Qingpu Research Center is scheduled to be mostly completed in 2023.

"Qingpu has been actively boosting the high-quality development of the demonstration zone together with Wujiang and Jiashan," said Xue Feng, an official with the regional development office of the district.

Ti Gong

Artistic rendition of Huawei Qingpu Research Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
