COVID-19 and flu rates stabilise in Shanghai

The epidemics of COVID-19 and flu in the city have stabilized. There are sporadic COVID cases, while the prevalence of flu is on a downtrend, the head of the Shanghai Health Commission said on a radio interview on Thursday.

Wen Daxiang, director of the commission, said the COVID-19 virus is still prevalent in the world and it is still mutating, so there is a risk of resurgence. "The national government has issued requirements on pandemic monitoring, analysis and response. We do inspections through data collected from surveillance hospitals and some communities and take action if there is mass infection," he said.

He said residents should still receive COVID-19 vaccinations to enhance their personal immunity and reduce the risk of critical infection and death, especially people over 60 years old. "Local government will issue certain measures to make vaccinations more convenient and eligible residents can follow that information," he said.

Wen said people still should wear a mask if they tested positive for COVID-19 or flu, and when visiting special venues such as hospitals and nursing homes, on public transportation, in crowded indoor spaces or venues with poor ventilation. He also suggested that people with weak immune systems, the elderly and pregnant women should wear masks if going to indoor public places.

Since community health facilities had played an important role during the resurgence of COVID late last year, the authority said the city would further enhance the capability of grassroots facilities by expanding, building and maintaining a batch of neighborhood health centers and introducing more equipment and medical experts to serve in neighborhoods regularly, allowing residents to receive professional service near their homes.

The medical emergency system would also be enhanced this year by equipping 50 percent of ambulances in downtown areas with the 5G network and allowing 80 percent of ambulances to accept medical smart cards or smart phone payments.