Shanghai Party Secretary meets with Brazil's President Lula

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his delegation on Thursday.

Chen welcomed the President and the delegation on behalf of the CPC Shanghai Committee, the municipal government, and the people of the entire city, and introduced relevant information on Shanghai's economic and social development.

Chen stated that China and Brazil are examples of developing countries working together in unity and cooperation to achieve mutual development. The President of Brazil is an old friend of the Chinese people. This state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping will surely push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a grand blueprint was drawn up for the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese-style modernization. As China's economic center and a frontier open window for reform and opening up, Shanghai is deepening its high-level reforms and opening up, vigorously promoting high-quality development, and accelerating the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and scientific innovation center, he said.

Shanghai has friendly relations with São Paulo and established friendly exchange relationships with Rio de Janeiro. With the strategic guidance of the heads of state of both countries, Shanghai and various cities in Brazil will work together to strengthen friendly exchanges and continuously strengthen and connect the cooperation in various fields such as economics and trade, technology, industry, energy, and jointly promote urban transformation and green low-carbon development.

Shanghai welcomes more Brazilian companies to invest and develop in Shanghai, and more young Brazilians to come to Shanghai for study and exchange. The city will actively encourage companies to go abroad, deepen exchanges between the youth of the two countries, and make greater contributions to the development of Sino-Brazilian relations at the local level.

Lula said that he was very happy to come to Shanghai and thanked Shanghai for its warm welcome. Brazil attaches great importance to developing Brazil-China relations. This state visit to China and the meeting with President Xi Jinping will surely push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between Brazil and China. Brazil looks forward to further deepening exchanges and cooperation in various fields, such as economics and trade, science and technology, culture, and education between Brazil and China. It will promote exchanges and interactions between the cities of the two countries, especially between young people, thus working together to create a better future.

Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Zhu Qingqiao, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Xie Feng, and Shanghai Vice Mayor Xie Dong, participated in the meeting.





