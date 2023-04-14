﻿
News / Metro

Over 6,000 tech firms participate in startup competition

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:02 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0
The 2023 "Startup in Shanghai" International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition kicked off on Thursday, with 6,552 small and medium-sized tech firms taking part.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:02 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0

A top Shanghai startup competition has raised its curtain.

The 2023 "Startup in Shanghai" International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition began on Thursday with the participation of 6,552 small and medium-sized tech firms.

They will receive professional training, gain access to various resources, and enjoy additional services over the next few months. They will also compete for subsidies of up to 400,000 yuan (US$58,000) as well as spots in the national finals.

Over the past 11 years, the competition has served as a tech startup incubator, producing 94 listed companies, 40 of which were on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR Market.

Shanghai is a driving force behind China's transformation into an innovation powerhouse.

In 2022, Shanghai's R&D spending was reportedly 4.2 percent of the city's GDP, far exceeding the national level of 2.55 percent.

Meanwhile, 107,000 tech firms were established in the city, accounting for 28.9 percent of the total number of new firms. Every day, nearly 294 tech firms are established in the city.

Furthermore, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization's innovation index, Shanghai ranked eighth among the top 100 innovation clusters in the world in 2021, up 11 places from 2017, while the Shanghai-Suzhou cluster ranked sixth in 2022.

In the Nature Index 2022 Science Cities, Shanghai rose to third place from fifth place in 2020, followed by the Boston metropolitan area and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     