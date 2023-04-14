﻿
News / Metro

Student delegation to visit Delta's historical and cultural sites

A 32-strong student delegation from China and South Korea will visit the Yangtze River Delta's historical and cultural sites to promote mutual understanding and cooperation.
A joint Sino-South Korean student delegation will help facilitate mutual understanding and cooperation by visiting a number of historical and cultural sites in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The delegation, which was formally launched on Thursday at Shanghai's Lu Xun Museum, is made up of 32 college students from Chinese and South Korean universities. They will embark on a four-day journey that will take them to Shanghai; Jiaxing and Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province; and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

Ti Gong

Participating students pose for group photos.

The itinerary will include visits to the Site of the Korean Provisional Government and the Yoon Bong-Gil Memorial Museum in Shanghai, the Kimgu Shelter in Jiaxing, and a number of South Korean businesses in China, in order to improve the young people's understanding of the history and current state of Sino-South Korean cooperation.

They will also visit the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai, the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, the Confucius Temple, and Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum in Nanjing, enjoy performances in Hangzhou and participate in some interactive activities.

Ti Gong

Han Sangkook, deputy consul general of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai, delivers a speech.

Han Sangkook, deputy consul general of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai, said that "with China now having pressed the 'restart' button, Sino-South Korean exchanges and cooperation are going well."

He hoped that by familiarizing young people from both countries with the history and the current Sino-South Korean cooperation, this event would contribute to the development of mutual relations.

Ti Gong

Zhu Weimin, vice president of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, speaks at the ceremony.

Zhu Weimin, vice president of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, was equally optimistic.
"Young people are the future of the world and the future of healthy Sino-South Korean relations. They should continue to foster friendly mutual relations."

Zhu also hoped that improved mutual relations would contribute to regional and global stability.

The delegation is co-sponsored by the South Korean consulate general in Shanghai and the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
