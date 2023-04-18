﻿
News / Metro

Fireworks and music at City Beach for May holiday

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Jinshan's City Beach will stage an extravagant fireworks display alongside musical performances over the May Day holiday, with funfairs, night markets and camping also available.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
Fireworks and music at City Beach for May holiday
Imaginechina

The 2021 show

A spectacular waterfront fireworks display will be staged at Shanghai's coastal Jinshan District.

The 2023 Shanghai Bay Area International Music Fireworks Show will take place in Jinshan's renowned City Beach, with intricate fireworks designs to fit the "China and Mexico" theme on April 29 and the "Denmark and Greece" theme on May 2.

Fireworks and music at City Beach for May holiday
Imaginechina

The 2016 show

It will combine pyrotechnics and musical performances, turning the 1-meter-long golden beach into a kaleidoscope of color.

Tickets are priced at 158 yuan (US$23) and available at digital retailers Meituan and Maoyan.

A beach party will also be held from April 29 to May 2, providing a variety of activities and experiences such as camping, funfairs and a night market.

Fireworks and music at City Beach for May holiday
Imaginechina

The 2014 show

Fireworks and music at City Beach for May holiday

Scan the QR codes to buy tickets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Jinshan
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     