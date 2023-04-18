Fireworks and music at City Beach for May holiday

Jinshan's City Beach will stage an extravagant fireworks display alongside musical performances over the May Day holiday, with funfairs, night markets and camping also available.

Imaginechina

A spectacular waterfront fireworks display will be staged at Shanghai's coastal Jinshan District.

The 2023 Shanghai Bay Area International Music Fireworks Show will take place in Jinshan's renowned City Beach, with intricate fireworks designs to fit the "China and Mexico" theme on April 29 and the "Denmark and Greece" theme on May 2.

Imaginechina

It will combine pyrotechnics and musical performances, turning the 1-meter-long golden beach into a kaleidoscope of color.

Tickets are priced at 158 yuan (US$23) and available at digital retailers Meituan and Maoyan.

A beach party will also be held from April 29 to May 2, providing a variety of activities and experiences such as camping, funfairs and a night market.