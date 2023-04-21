Chinese modernization creates opportunities for the world: Qin Gang

Dong Jun / SHINE

Chinese modernization will create more development opportunities for the world, said China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Shanghai on April 21.

The forum themed "Chinese Modernization and the World" is organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, and supported by the Shanghai Municipal Government, bringing together representatives of governments, think tanks and the media from nearly 80 countries and regions.

It is the first time the event has been held outside of Beijing and it is taking place at the Grand Halls by the Huangpu River, which is known as "the mother river of Shanghai."

Qin said Shanghai well matches the forum theme: "As is often said, you should go to Shanghai if you want to know about the last 100 years of China."

He added that a little over a century ago, the Communist Party of China started its journey in Shanghai, and the city has witnessed "not only the vicissitudes of the Chinese nation, but also the profound transformation across the country."

He recalled Shanghai's history, from being dominated by foreign powers to becoming a forerunner in China's reform and opening-up.

"As China's biggest economic and innovation powerhouse and a trading and shipping hub of the world, Shanghai is leading the trends of our times and development. It is a shining hallmark of the Chinese path to modernization," Qin said.

He was proud to speak of the achievements China has made: "We have turned China from an impoverished and backward land into the world's second-largest economy, top trader in goods, biggest holder of foreign exchange reserves, and biggest manufacturer. We have put in place the world's largest compulsory education system, social security system, and medical and health system. China has realized, in a short span of several decades, industrialization that had taken developed countries several centuries. We have caught up with the times in great strides."

Qin pointed out that China's success in modernization was attained step by step through determined, painstaking efforts of the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC always staying true to its founding mission.

"Through the past 100 years and more, China has found by itself a path to modernization, and created a new form of human advancement," he said. "Ample facts have proved that there is no fixed model of, or single solution to, modernization. Any country can achieve modernization, as long as the path suits its conditions and answers the need of its people for development. On the contrary, mechanically copying ill-fitted foreign models is counter-productive, and may even lead to catastrophic consequences."

He said China always kept in mind the greater good of the whole world and the Chinese path to modernization would add more positive energy to global peace and create new opportunities for global development.

He said the modernization of China would be a stronger boost for global economic recovery, open up a broader path to the common development of all countries, open up bright prospects for human progress, provide a more viable pathway to a clean and beautiful world, and bring more certainty to world peace and stability.

"Modernization should not make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Nor should it serve the interests of only a few countries or individuals," he said. "Common prosperity for the whole world requires the development of all countries. The Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative are public goods that China offers to the international community. They are also open platforms for pursuing common development and prosperity."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Qin said that the 20th CPC National Congress held last October drew up the blueprint for China's future development and laid out the task of advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

"Fulfilling this central task is an unshirkable responsibility for Chinese diplomacy," he said. "We will stay committed to the path of peaceful development, and to fostering a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. We will work with all countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity, and develop a community with a shared future for mankind."

He said China stands committed to the right direction of globalization, opposes attempts to build walls and barriers and push for decoupling and severing supply chains, and opposes unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure.

"China is doing its utmost to ensure stable and smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains, so that economic globalization and the modernization of all countries could move forward in tandem and complement each other," he said.

He said China would advance high-standard opening-up with more proactive efforts, as China's modernization has made advances in the course of opening-up, and is bound to embrace a brighter future through opening-up.

China will more actively promote exchanges among civilizations and step up efforts to build a sound economic structure that facilitated green, low-carbon and circular development and promote a transition to green economic and social development across the board. It would also safeguard the international order with greater resolve.

He concluded that while Chinese modernization was conceived in China, the opportunities it brought belonged to the world, and China was ready to work together with all parties to promote diverse ways of modernization and create an even brighter future for the planet.