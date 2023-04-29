Design award boosts rural revitalization

The 2nd Lida Design Award is inviting young designers from universities all over the world to offer proposals for the nation's rural primary schools.

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

The 2nd Lida Design Award, a collaboration between the Shanghai Art Education Committee and Shanghai Lida University, is inviting young designers from universities all over the world to offer proposals for the nation's rural primary schools.

The award also has strategic cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund, Smart Village Volunteer Service Center and other charity units.

Around 100 talented young designers will be selected and recruited to give their design proposals for 100 schools as a means to promote the regional development of rustic education and the economy.

Officials revealed that the number of entries for the first edition of the award totaled more than 40,000. Many of them were from prestigious overseas colleges.

Based on the best proposals, the rural primary school in Yinan County, Shandong Province has already completed its renovation for more functions.

This year the award continues to encourage designers to incorporate concepts of low carbon and low energy consumption into the renovation of the primary schools. The winning proposals will be announced later this year.

Cai Zhongqi, deputy director of Shanghai Lida University, said that the event will offer young designers a major platform to display their talent and creativity in the projects for rural revitalization, public welfare and digital art.

Designers will also have chance to cooperate with companies to join programs for abandoned factories and futuristic smart offices.