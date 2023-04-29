﻿
News / Metro

Tourists flock to Shanghai for host of attractions and activities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
Rain failed to dampen the travel craze as Shanghai recorded more than 3 million visits by tourists on the first day of the May Day holiday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-29       0
Tourists flock to Shanghai for host of attractions and activities
Chen Xihan

Shanghai Zoo is crowded with tourists on Saturday.

Rain failed to dampen the travel craze as Shanghai recorded 3.0619 million visits by tourists on the first day of the five-day May Day holiday, the city's culture and tourism authorities announced today.

The number is in comparison to a combined 10.02 million visits from tourists recorded in Shanghai during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday this year.

Diversified activities, from exhibitions and performances to flower shows and coffee festival, are being held at landmark attractions such as the Bund, Great World (Dashijie), West Bund, Suhewan, Modern Drama Valley and Hengfu (Hengshan and Fuxing roads) Historical and Cultural Area in Huangpu, Jing'an, Xuhui and Changning districts, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Auto culture festival, guochao (Chinese-chic) activity, flower exhibitions and outdoor lifestyle festivals are rolling out in the five "new cities" of Qingpu, Jiading, Fengxian, Songjiang and Nanhui.

In the Pudong New Area, Jinshan District and Chongming District, music and food festivals are being hosted during the holiday.

Tourists flock to Shanghai for host of attractions and activities
Chen Xihan

A tourist takes a photo of a giant panda.

Shanghai Zoo in Changning District attracted a large number of tourists.

"I want to see Ya Ya," said 11-year-old Huang Jinxuan, from Guangdong Province. "I will fly to Beijing to see her."

Ya Ya, the giant panda who had spent 20 years at the Memphis Zoo in the United States, was back on home soil on Thursday after a 16-hour-long flight to Shanghai.

Tourists flock to Shanghai for host of attractions and activities
Ti Gong

A mermaid show at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park on Saturday

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park received 25,000 visitors, surging 39 percent from the same period in 2019.

It is estimated that about 70 percent of visitors to the park during the holiday are out-of-towners, compared with 50 percent in 2019.

All rooms of its newly opened Ultraman-themed hotel are fully reserved during the holiday.

Tourists flock to Shanghai for host of attractions and activities
Ti Gong

Traffic policemen guide cars outside the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Fengxian
Jinshan
Changning
Songjiang
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     