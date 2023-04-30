Creative ink-wash scroll celebrates integration zone

More than 10 children created a long scroll of ink-wash paintings in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone during the May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

More than 10 children jointly created a long scroll of ink-wash paintings in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone during the May Day holiday to celebrate the progress of the zone.

The scroll will be displayed in London in August as a presentation of Chinese art.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Yangtze River Delta integration's inclusion into a national strategy.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, involves Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

The stroll features 12 iconic scenes of the Yangtze River Delta region such as the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Qingxi Country Park, Shanghai Oriental Land and Zhujiajiao Water Town in Qingpu, Tongli Ancient Town in Wujiang, and Xitang Ancient Town in Jiashan.

On Saturday, children aged between seven and 14 created paintings to be featured in the scroll at Qingxi Country Park.

Ti Gong

It was a highlight of the 2023 Zhujiajiao International Art Season.

Postcards featuring the scroll will be issued, and the scroll will be exhibited in London in mid-August, showing the boundless imagination and creativity of children in the delta region, plus the enchanting Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) scenery and rural revitalization development of the demonstration zone to the world.

It will be a precious gift for the fifth anniversary.

The dream of Weng Tianyue, 7 years old, is a painter when she grows up. Indeed, she is on the right track.

She showed her talent and finished a painting featuring Shanghai Oriental Land in two hours.

Ti Gong

Weng's mother added that "she is very interested in drawing. Lovely animals such as rabbits are the most featured topic in her paintings."



The mother, also surnamed Weng, said she has kept a pile of her daughter's paintings.

"She treasures her works very much," the mother said. "She also makes stamps at home following a visit to Qing Dynasty Post Office in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town."

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) was featured in the work of Han Xinting, 8.

"I have been learning drawing for one-and-a- half years, and I was attracted by the architecture," she said. "Drawing colors my life."

These "young artists" were very obsessed and concentrated in their creation, and it was a pleasant experience for all, said the organizer.