﻿
News / Metro

Creative ink-wash scroll celebrates integration zone

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0
More than 10 children created a long scroll of ink-wash paintings in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone during the May Day holiday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0
Creative ink-wash scroll celebrates integration zone
Ti Gong

More than 10 children create a long scroll of ink-wash paintings in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone during the May Day holiday.

More than 10 children jointly created a long scroll of ink-wash paintings in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone during the May Day holiday to celebrate the progress of the zone.

The scroll will be displayed in London in August as a presentation of Chinese art.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Yangtze River Delta integration's inclusion into a national strategy.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, involves Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

The stroll features 12 iconic scenes of the Yangtze River Delta region such as the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Qingxi Country Park, Shanghai Oriental Land and Zhujiajiao Water Town in Qingpu, Tongli Ancient Town in Wujiang, and Xitang Ancient Town in Jiashan.

On Saturday, children aged between seven and 14 created paintings to be featured in the scroll at Qingxi Country Park.

Creative ink-wash scroll celebrates integration zone
Ti Gong

A proud showcase.

It was a highlight of the 2023 Zhujiajiao International Art Season.

Postcards featuring the scroll will be issued, and the scroll will be exhibited in London in mid-August, showing the boundless imagination and creativity of children in the delta region, plus the enchanting Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) scenery and rural revitalization development of the demonstration zone to the world.

It will be a precious gift for the fifth anniversary.

The dream of Weng Tianyue, 7 years old, is a painter when she grows up. Indeed, she is on the right track.

She showed her talent and finished a painting featuring Shanghai Oriental Land in two hours.

Creative ink-wash scroll celebrates integration zone
Ti Gong

Weng Tianyue, 7, creates a work of art.

Weng's mother added that "she is very interested in drawing. Lovely animals such as rabbits are the most featured topic in her paintings."

The mother, also surnamed Weng, said she has kept a pile of her daughter's paintings.

"She treasures her works very much," the mother said. "She also makes stamps at home following a visit to Qing Dynasty Post Office in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town."

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) was featured in the work of Han Xinting, 8.

"I have been learning drawing for one-and-a- half years, and I was attracted by the architecture," she said. "Drawing colors my life."

These "young artists" were very obsessed and concentrated in their creation, and it was a pleasant experience for all, said the organizer.

Creative ink-wash scroll celebrates integration zone
Ti Gong

Shanghai Oriental Land

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
NECC
Oriental Land
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     