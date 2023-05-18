﻿
News / Metro

China's first ICV testing center launched in Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
The National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Metrology and Testing Center will be of great significance in the innovation and high-quality development of the ICV industry.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0

The National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Metrology and Testing Center, the first such in China, was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, just before World Metrology Day on May 20.

The center, which serves as a comprehensive laboratory of intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) technologies, prioritizes processes involved in the research and development, manufacturing and testing of ICVs, and has formed a series of testing technologies and regulated a batch of metrology, testing and assessment methods in the field, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

It would be of great significance in the innovation and high-quality development of the ICV industry in Shanghai, nearby areas and across China, officials said.

ICV generally refers to vehicles that activate artificial intelligence through sensor and tele-communications technology. They are equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators, and other devices, integrating superior communication and network technology to achieve intelligent information exchanges and interactions between vehicles, people, roads, and operating background systems.

Their ultimate aim is to achieve safe driverless operations in the near future.

China's first ICV testing center launched in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Metrology and Testing Center is launched on Wednesday.

Another two metrology and testing centers on space energy and biomedicine industries at municipal level were approved at the same time and would be established, according to the administration.

Shanghai has established five national-level metrology and testing centers, and six at municipal level, laying a solid foundation for the high-quality development of emerging industries such as the digital economy, green and low-carbon economy, the metaverse and intelligent terminals, the administration said.

"The three centers will deliver strong support to the city's industrial system, and they will tackle some bottlenecks and metrology difficulties in relevant areas," said Tian Yilong, deputy director of the metrology department of the administration.

China's first ICV testing center launched in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The center serves as a comprehensive laboratory of intelligent connected vehicle technologies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     