China's first ICV testing center launched in Shanghai

The National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Metrology and Testing Center will be of great significance in the innovation and high-quality development of the ICV industry.

The National Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Metrology and Testing Center, the first such in China, was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday, just before World Metrology Day on May 20.

The center, which serves as a comprehensive laboratory of intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) technologies, prioritizes processes involved in the research and development, manufacturing and testing of ICVs, and has formed a series of testing technologies and regulated a batch of metrology, testing and assessment methods in the field, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

It would be of great significance in the innovation and high-quality development of the ICV industry in Shanghai, nearby areas and across China, officials said.

ICV generally refers to vehicles that activate artificial intelligence through sensor and tele-communications technology. They are equipped with advanced sensors, controllers, actuators, and other devices, integrating superior communication and network technology to achieve intelligent information exchanges and interactions between vehicles, people, roads, and operating background systems.

Their ultimate aim is to achieve safe driverless operations in the near future.

Ti Gong

Another two metrology and testing centers on space energy and biomedicine industries at municipal level were approved at the same time and would be established, according to the administration.



Shanghai has established five national-level metrology and testing centers, and six at municipal level, laying a solid foundation for the high-quality development of emerging industries such as the digital economy, green and low-carbon economy, the metaverse and intelligent terminals, the administration said.

"The three centers will deliver strong support to the city's industrial system, and they will tackle some bottlenecks and metrology difficulties in relevant areas," said Tian Yilong, deputy director of the metrology department of the administration.