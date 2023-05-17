﻿
News / Metro

An auspicious date, May 20 wedding registration almost completely booked across Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0
May 20 has become a popular date to get married in China, with the actual date "5-20" sounding similar to the Chinese phrase "wo ai ni," which means "I love you."
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-17       0

Say "I do" on May 20. Wait! There's almost no spaces left for marriage registration that day, at any registration center across Shanghai.

520, short for May 20, has become a popular day for Chinese lovebirds to tie the knot. It's in part because it sounds similar to the Chinese phrase "wo ai ni," which means "I love you."

Reservations opened one month prior to the date, and almost every space has been fully reserved across Shanghai.

This year's May 20 falls on Saturday, which boosted the popularity of the date.

"We received reservations from over 100 couples for that day," said a staffer at the Yangpu District Marriage Registration Center. "It marked a significant increase from regular days."

The Songjiang District Marriage Registration Center has kept 80 slots for the day, which have been fully secured.

"Other dates such as May 18 are also popular," a staffer with the Jing'an District Marriage Registration Center said. "From now on, it's our busiest time of the year."

Marriage registration centers said registration services are still available for those failing to secure a slot on the day, but they might need to wait a long time.

"Every space online has been reserved, and we keep receiving a lot of inquiries from those who didn't get a slot," said a staffer with the Minhang District Marriage Registration Center.

"They may have to wait a long time if they directly visit the center without a reservation, and it's not guaranteed that they'll be able to receive a certificate on the day. So we suggest they pick another date," the staffer added.

Getting married on an auspicious date is a long-standing tradition in Chinese culture.

On February 22, 2022, a total of 2,878 couples tied the knot across the city, far exceeding the 857 couples during that year's Valentine's Day.

In Chinese, 2 sounds "love," making February 22, 2022, an extremely popular date to exchange vows.

A total of 2,567 couples tied the knot in the city on May 20, 2020, as "May 20, 2020" sounds similar to "ai ni ai ni wo ai ni" in Chinese, or "love you, love you, I love you."

On January 4, 2013, nearly 7,300 couples in the city said "I do" because the date sounds like "forever love" in Chinese.

On another auspicious date, October 10, 2010, local authorities registered marriages of 10,150 couples, a record high. In Chinese tradition, the number 10-10-10 symbolizes perfection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
Minhang
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     