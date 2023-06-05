﻿
Shanghai and Hong Kong strive for win-win cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with a delegation from the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong, led by President Choi Koon-shum on Saturday. on Saturday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng shakes hands with Choi Koon-shum, president of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with a delegation from the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong, led by President Choi Koon-shum on Saturday.

Gong introduced the economic and social development of Shanghai, stating that Shanghai and Hong Kong have a long history of exchange and cooperation between two glamorous cities. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Cooperation Conference mechanism.

Currently, the city is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning of Shanghai's development. We look forward to further enhancing resource complementarity, sharing experiences, promoting enterprise interaction between Shanghai and Hong Kong, striving to achieve more cooperation results and working together to make greater contributions to the country's overall development.

We hope that the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce will become a "rainbow bridge" for Shanghai's enterprises to go global and a "linkage bridge" for Hong Kong's enterprises to invest and start businesses in Shanghai. We warmly welcome the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and more Hong Kong enterprises to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will continue to create a world-class international business environment, allowing Hong Kong enterprises to continue to gain new achievements and achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Choi said that through field research, he deeply felt that the economic and social development momentum of Shanghai was good. The significant effects of the "five centers" construction are obvious, and cultural soft power continues to increase.

The development of the two places fully reflects the clear characteristics of "Shanghai with Hong Kong, Hong Kong with Shanghai." The significance of complementary advantages and mutual learning between the two places is significant.

The Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce will continue to play the role of a patriotic social group, integrate into the overall development of the country, help the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and other national strategic deployments, promote the deepening of bilateral exchanges and cooperation in multiple sectors such as economy and trade, science and technology, finance, talents, education, culture, etc.

The Hong Kong China General Chamber of Commerce is one of the oldest and largest chambers of commerce in Hong Kong and has played an important role in promoting industrial and commercial cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
