﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Bratislava seek closer collaboration for future development

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Juraj Droba, the governor of Bratislava Region, Slovakia, and his delegation on Friday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:14 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
Shanghai and Bratislava seek closer collaboration for future development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Juraj Droba, the governor of Bratislava Region, Slovakia

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Juraj Droba, the governor of Bratislava Region, Slovakia, and his delegation on Friday.

Gong said that China and Slovakia have deep and enduring friendship. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the friendly relationship between Shanghai and the Bratislava Region, and the two sides have conducted extensive exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, youth exchanges, and other fields, achieving positive results.

Currently, we are accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for the development of Shanghai.

The mayor hopes that the two sides can take the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Central and Eastern European countries cooperation to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation, achieve higher-level mutual benefit and win-win results, and seek greater well-being for the people of the two regions.

He also looks forward to closer economic and trade exchanges, strengthened investment, cultural education, and tourism cooperation, and enhanced friendship between the people of the two regions.

At the same time, he warmly welcomes the Bratislava Region to participate in the Shanghai Tourism Festival and invites more Bratislava Region enterprises to showcase their products at the sixth China International Import Expo.

Droba said that he was deeply impressed by the economic and social development of Shanghai during his first visit to the city. Bratislava Region has a good foundation for economic development, especially in the automotive industry, and rich cultural and tourism resources.

He hopes to take this visit as an opportunity to further expand economic and trade exchanges between the two sides and continue to deepen cooperation in new energy vehicles, cultural education, tourism, and other fields. He also expressed his gratitude to China and Shanghai for their help during the pandemic, especially in providing medical supplies.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Shanghai Tourism Festival
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     