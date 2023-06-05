Shanghai and Bratislava seek closer collaboration for future development

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Juraj Droba, the governor of Bratislava Region, Slovakia, and his delegation on Friday.

Gong said that China and Slovakia have deep and enduring friendship. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the friendly relationship between Shanghai and the Bratislava Region, and the two sides have conducted extensive exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, youth exchanges, and other fields, achieving positive results.

Currently, we are accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for the development of Shanghai.

The mayor hopes that the two sides can take the opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Central and Eastern European countries cooperation to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation, achieve higher-level mutual benefit and win-win results, and seek greater well-being for the people of the two regions.

He also looks forward to closer economic and trade exchanges, strengthened investment, cultural education, and tourism cooperation, and enhanced friendship between the people of the two regions.

At the same time, he warmly welcomes the Bratislava Region to participate in the Shanghai Tourism Festival and invites more Bratislava Region enterprises to showcase their products at the sixth China International Import Expo.

Droba said that he was deeply impressed by the economic and social development of Shanghai during his first visit to the city. Bratislava Region has a good foundation for economic development, especially in the automotive industry, and rich cultural and tourism resources.

He hopes to take this visit as an opportunity to further expand economic and trade exchanges between the two sides and continue to deepen cooperation in new energy vehicles, cultural education, tourism, and other fields. He also expressed his gratitude to China and Shanghai for their help during the pandemic, especially in providing medical supplies.





