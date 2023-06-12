﻿
With mahjong, hotpot and brewery, 'Adora Magic City' sets sail in 2023

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-12       0
With mahjong, hotpot and a brewery, "Adora Magic City" is China's first domestically-built large cruise ship and the most complex single electromechanical vessel in the world.
Imaginechina

Two expats pose for photos in front of the "Adora Magic City" cruise.

China's "Adora Magic City" is so peculiarly Chinese with both mahjong and hotpot on offer.

Taking Shanghai's nickname "modu," or the "magic city," China's first domestically-built large cruise ship will have a mahjong lounge, a hotpot restaurant and a beer factory, Zeng Ji, director of the Shanghai Maritime University's Luxury Cruise Technology Research Center, said in a lecture held at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum on Sunday.

Last Tuesday, the ship completed its undocking in Shanghai and is set to be delivered by the end of 2023. So far, over 93 percent of its construction and over 85 percent of its interior work have been completed.

The ship has a length of 323.6 meters and a width of 37.2 meters, weighing 135,500 tons.

As the most complex single electromechanical vessel in the world, it has over 25 million parts, which is about five times the number of those used in China's first domestically-developed passenger jet C919, and 13 times that of the "Fuxing" bullet train.

For extreme manufacturing difficulties, large cruise ships, large LNG carriers and aircraft carriers are hailed as "three pearls on the crown of shipbuilding." So, currently China has collected all of three pearls, Zeng said.

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
