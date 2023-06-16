Shanghai steps up to ensure summer power supply

Various measures have been implemented to ensure an adequate power supply to meet the surging demand for electricity during the summer.

Shanghai has seen quite a few hot days this month, breaking the city's high-temperature threshold record. To ensure an adequate power supply in summer, various measures have been implemented to meet the surging demand for electricity.

Shenergy Waigaoqiao No. 3 Power Generation, a major supplier of power in Shanghai, has taken multiple measures to prepare for the summer peak and enhance the power supply capacity.

The overhaul of the 8A01 equipment was completed on schedule on June 3, and the unit was successfully connected to the grid on June 5, laying a solid foundation for safe and stable operations during the peak summer period.

In addition, the company has established a 24-hour emergency response system and formed an emergency response team. Sunshades, rainproof covers and axial flow fans have been installed.

Efforts have also been made to ensure an adequate coal inventory and coal quality. Currently, the company has over 300,000 tons of coal on-site and will continue to improve the average calorific value and proportion of high-calorific fuels in the coal-storage area to meet the demands of high-load operations.

Virtual Power Plants

As of this June, a total of 17 virtual power plants have been connected to the platform of the Shanghai Electric Power Company under the State Grid Corporation, including industrial and commercial buildings, combined cooling, heating and power (CCHP) stations, electric car charging stations and tower base stations.

The virtual power plant system plays an important role in ensuring efficient peak adjustment of its electricity supply, with a capacity to reduce the peak demand by 300,000 kilowatts.

Virtual power plants use advanced telecom technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence technology for accurate energy distribution. Different from conventional power plants, virtual power plants do not generate electricity, but manage the energy flow and optimize electricity supply.

Traditionally, more power plants would be built to alleviate power strain. However, virtual power plants offer a more sustainable solution by optimizing the utilization of existing power resources.

The world's first 35-kV superconducting power cable was put into operation in Shanghai in December 2021, connecting two 220-kV substations in the bustling commercial areas of Xuhui District.

Stretching 1.2 kilometers, the cable boasts a rated capacity of 133 megavolt-amperes and a rated current of 2,200 amps. It has an electric load density of up to 27,000 kilowatts, which is equivalent to five times the average electric load density of Shanghai.

With the capability to transmit the same amount of power supply provided by four to six normal cables, the cutting-edge superconducting power cable ensures continuous high-quality electricity supply for 46,000 households located in the core area of Xujiahui.