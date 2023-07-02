﻿
News / Metro

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:45 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0
Wearing a pair of AR glasses linked to a digital system, doctors use their hands to control the image of organs in the air and insert a long needle into a patient's chest wall.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:45 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0

Editor's note:

Information technology, artificial intelligence and big data are playing increasingly significant roles in health care. This series on many sectors of the health industry is intended to demonstrate the role of advanced technology, intelligent systems and new inventions.

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery
Dong Jun / SHINE

Through mixed reality and digital twins technology, doctors can visualize the organ and surgery.

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Cheng Xinghua from Shanghai Chest Hospital demonstrates the system.

Wearing a pair of AR glasses linked to a digital system, doctors use their hands to control the image of organs in the air and insert a long needle into a lung cancer patient's chest wall.

The system has visualized the position and depth of the needle puncture to successfully locate the pulmonary nodule accurately using a green line.

Once a concept in science fiction films, the procedure is now taking place at the Shanghai Chest Hospital.

Mixed reality, digital twins and artificial intelligence are assisting doctors to carry out surgery more efficiently and impose less pain and trouble on patients.

With the development of clinical technology, minimally invasive surgery has been widely adopted in early-stage lung cancer surgery.

The worst experience of most patients now is the painful and troublesome preoperative pulmonary nodule localization.

Doctors insert a long needle under the guidance of a CT scan to enter the chest wall and locate the nodule. Patients only receive regional anesthesia and must stay still while the long needle is inserted into the chest.

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery
Dong Jun / SHINE

Under routine practice, the patient must undergo a CT scan to locate the puncture point before surgery.

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery
Dong Jun / SHINE

At least three medical staff must assist in the process.

At least three medical staff must participate the localization process and a nurse must follow the whole process and monitor the patient until he or she is sent to the surgery room.

The process also imposes an extra workload on the CT room.

"The anxiety and pain patients suffer during the process was the biggest motivation for my team to team up with computer engineers from Xenova, a startup company in Shanghai, to develop a digital system to solve the issue," said Dr Cheng Xinghua from Shanghai Chest Hospital's department of surgical oncology.

"There is no longer any need to receive the CT-guided needle puncture any more. Patients are sent to the surgery room directly for a puncture under general anesthesia. It is a digital system fully developed by our doctors and engineers with complete intellectual property rights."

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery
Dong Jun / SHINE

A doctor carries out a surgical puncture with digital guidance.

Digital technology allows surgeons to visualize surgery
Dong Jun / SHINE

The system clearly shows the puncture route and depth with a green line.

In the procedure, doctors develop a digital twin of the patient before surgery through data of the patient. The system can produce a digital model of the patient with skin, blood vessels, tumor and all other information. The location and route of needle puncture are accurately created by the system.

Doctors can also design surgery plan and even stimulate various emergencies and adverse events during surgery to make pre-plans and pre-operative training.

"The system can even stimulate lung collapse for doctors to try different medical solutions," Cheng said.

Wearing a pair of AR glass, all the organs, blood vessels and surgery part can be seen through a 3D-holographic format, and doctors can control the model freely just by moving their hands.

The patient doesn't need to go to the CT room for preoperative localization but goes directly to surgery where the process is conducted under general anesthesia.

"The digital technology can really help reduce cost and improve efficiency and effects," Cheng said.

"By wearing the glasses, the system can show the puncture point and depth of needle we should insert into the chest wall. Then we just need to follow the guidance and the whole process is finished within one minute. The patient needn't receive radiation exposure or pain, while medical staff can save the process of going to the CT room. It really brings benefit to patients and streamlines the medical process."

Currently, the system has received five patents, and has applied for industrial applications.

"The technology can not only be used in early-stage lung cancer surgery but other surgeries, such as liver surgery, brain surgery and bone surgery to provide an immersive guidance for surgeons and improve accuracy and efficiency," Cheng said.

"For plastic surgery, the system can also forecast the result, allowing doctor and the patient to have a better understanding."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     