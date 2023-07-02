﻿
News / Metro

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0
The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has extended its opening hours to 8pm.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:50 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0
Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

Fennec foxes are all ears.

What do wild animals do when night falls?

You can find it out at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area, which has extended its opening hours to 8pm.

Visitors are now able to explore the magical world of wildlife at night.

A group of squirrel monkeys were seen jumping to and fro trees, while naughty raccoons were fighting for loaches at a pond. Lesser pandas were taking a stroll, enjoying the summer night breeze.

Zebras, elands and wildebeests were busy on lawns with their newborn, while brown bears have learnt to climb poles for apples. Cheetahs demonstrated their speed and passion with runs.

Visitors can also explore the night world of other animals like tigers, otters, fennec foxes, hamadryas baboons and Asian elephants.

A cruise tour will take passengers for a close look at animals such as golden monkey, ruffed lemur and capybara amid the croaking of frogs.

Swans follow the boat, and black-capped capuchins even jumped onto the deck.

"Dusk is the most active time for many animal species in summer and is the best time to observe wildlife behavior," said Yu Jinhua, a wildlife expert with the park. "In daytime, beasts are languid due to the scorching temperature.

"At dusk, people will also see birds of more than 100 species flying back to nests at the park, which is a rare scene, and fireflies after rain."

Science popularization guides and performances are also part of the night operations, which will run through to August 31.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

Elephants take a stroll.

Magic night

Date: 9am-8pm, through August 31

Address: Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Tel:021-58036000

Admission: 165 yuan per adult

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

Cheetahs lounge on a vehicle.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

A show at the park.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

Two white tigers rest on a jeep.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

Lesser pandas are fed.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

A night view of the park.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

A monkey climbs a tree.

Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

A raccoon by a pond.



Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night
Ti Gong

A parade on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     