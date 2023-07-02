Here's how to find out what wild animals get up to at night

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has extended its opening hours to 8pm.

Ti Gong

What do wild animals do when night falls?

You can find it out at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area, which has extended its opening hours to 8pm.

Visitors are now able to explore the magical world of wildlife at night.

A group of squirrel monkeys were seen jumping to and fro trees, while naughty raccoons were fighting for loaches at a pond. Lesser pandas were taking a stroll, enjoying the summer night breeze.



Zebras, elands and wildebeests were busy on lawns with their newborn, while brown bears have learnt to climb poles for apples. Cheetahs demonstrated their speed and passion with runs.

Visitors can also explore the night world of other animals like tigers, otters, fennec foxes, hamadryas baboons and Asian elephants.

A cruise tour will take passengers for a close look at animals such as golden monkey, ruffed lemur and capybara amid the croaking of frogs.

Swans follow the boat, and black-capped capuchins even jumped onto the deck.

"Dusk is the most active time for many animal species in summer and is the best time to observe wildlife behavior," said Yu Jinhua, a wildlife expert with the park. "In daytime, beasts are languid due to the scorching temperature.

"At dusk, people will also see birds of more than 100 species flying back to nests at the park, which is a rare scene, and fireflies after rain."

Science popularization guides and performances are also part of the night operations, which will run through to August 31.

Ti Gong

Magic night

Date: 9am-8pm, through August 31



Address: Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Tel:021-58036000

Admission: 165 yuan per adult

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong