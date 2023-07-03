﻿
Shanghai and New Zealand forge stronger ties through practical cooperation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday.
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday.

Chen welcomed Hipkins and his delegation on behalf of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Municipal Committee, the city government, and the people of Shanghai.

He said that China and New Zealand are important cooperators in various fields, and their practical cooperation has brought benefits to both peoples. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Hipkins' successful meeting has reached important consensus on further promoting the development of China-New Zealand relations under the new situation, opening up a new chapter in bilateral relations.

As the forefront window of China's economic center and reform and opening up, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technological innovation center. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, Shanghai is willing to make greater contributions to promote the continuous progress of China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership at the local level.

Chen hopes that both sides can better grasp opportunities in digital transformation, green and low-carbon development, and consumption upgrades, and further strengthen cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment, industry, and tourism.

As a link between Shanghai and Dunedin as sister cities, Shanghai will continue to deepen cultural exchanges, especially friendly exchanges between young people of the two countries.

Hipkins said that New Zealand highly values the development of its relations with China, and this visit to China, having a successful meeting with Xi, will undoubtedly promote the New Zealand-China relationship to a new level.

He is very happy to visit Shanghai, a beautiful and stunning city, where many New Zealand companies are gathering, full of confidence in the development prospects and continuously expanding their business in China.

He hopes that through this visit, both countries can better deepen and expand cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, education, and tourism, further strengthen cultural exchanges and personnel exchanges, and support New Zealand companies to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo and wishes the exhibition a successful and smooth operation.



