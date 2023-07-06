﻿
'Night at the Museum' returns this summer

Miao Zhenyang
  20:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
"Night at the Museum" returns this summer with big-name museums staying open late and holding festivities. This year's theme is "Museum Empowering a Better Life."
Ti Gong

Aside from Shanghai's night markets and concerts, a visit to a museum at night should also be in the plans.

"Night at the Museum" is back this summer, with prominent museums keeping their doors open to the public longer and hosting a variety of events.
This year's theme is "Museum Empowering a Better Life." Visitors can experience the rush, bustle, warmth, comfort, and even poetry during their night-time visits to the museum.

Major museums are offering discounts on cultural and creative products, allowing visitors to enjoy a comprehensive museum magic night that includes "exhibition, activities, cultural creativity, social and life."

Museums play a subtle but critical role in education as more people see them as institutions for cultural knowledge.

The Shanghai History Museum will run "science and technology-enabled archeology" activities to popularize science.

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai History Museum has introduced a lollipop audio guide, specifically designed for children.

To encourage children's participation, the Shanghai History Museum has introduced a lollipop audio guide, specifically designed for children.

The third "Night at the Museum" at the Shanghai Guanfu Museum is expected to be the most active and intensive to date. This year, the museum will focus on guochao (国潮, China chic). The mascot Guanfu Cat will hand out gifts. Visitors who dress in a China-chic costume will get a discount on tickets.
The former residence of Soong Qing Ling in Shanghai will host a night show for the first time in almost 40 years.

The Minhang Museum will host a "Naadam Festival." More than 300 works, including a number of museum treasures, will be on display at the Ordos Bronze Cultural Relics Exhibition. And guests can participate in a variety of activities such as archery, wrestling (while wearing protective gear), among others.

Here is the list of the museums participating in the "Night at the Museum" program.

Shanghai Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18

Address: 201 People's Ave

人民大道201号

Tel: 6372-3500

Shanghai History Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Opening hours: Every Friday and Saturday evening from July 8 to August 19

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路325号

Tel: 2329-9999

Expo Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from July 8 to August 19

Address: 818 Mengzi Rd

蒙自路818号

Tel: 2313-2818

Shanghai Lu Xun Memorial Hall

Opening hours: Evenings of July 8, July 21, August 4, August 18

Address: 200 Tian'ai Rd

甜爱路200号

Tel: 6540-2288

Shanghai Guanfu Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: July 8 (Saturday) night; Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18

Address: 37/F, 79 Lujiazui Ring Rd

陆家嘴环路79号37楼

Tel: 6108-9988

Zou Taofen Memorial Hall

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 11

Address: No. 53-54, Lane 205, Chongqing Rd S.

重庆南路205弄53-54号

Tel: 6384-2811

National Anthem Gallery

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18

Address: 151 Jingzhou Rd

荆州路151号

Tel: 6545-8100

Former residence of Soong Qing Ling

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: August 8 night

Address: 1843 Huaihai Rd M.

淮海中路1843号

Tel: 6474-7183

Jiading Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Saturday evenings from July 8 to August 19

Address: 215 Bole Rd

博乐路215号

Tel: 5992-8800

Minhang Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: July 21 (Friday) and July 22 (Saturday) evenings

Address: 1538 Xinzhen Rd

新镇路1538号

Tel: 6488-0567

Shanghai Aurora Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18

Address: 99 Fucheng Rd

富城路99号

Tel: 5840-8899

Qian Xuesen Library, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: July 14 and July 21 evenings

Address: 1800 Huashan Rd

华山路1800号

Tel: 6293-2068

Shanghai Children's Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: July 28 and August 11 evenings

Address: 61 Songyuan Rd

宋园路61号

Tel: 6278-3130

Shanghai Liuli Art Museum

Opening hours: July 22 and August 12 evenings

Address: 25 Taikang Rd

泰康路25号

Tel: 6467-2268

ITTF Museum and China Table Tennis Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: July 15, July 21, July 28 evenings

Address: 796 Jumen Rd

局门路796号

Tel: 6550-6650

Shanghai Museum of Glass

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday and Saturday evening from July 8 to August 19

Address: 685 Changjiang Rd W.

长江西路685号

Tel: 6618-1970

Shanghai Sports Museum

'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Ti Gong

Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18

Address: 1-3/F, 150 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路150号1-3楼

Tel: 5067-3593

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
