'Night at the Museum' returns this summer
Aside from Shanghai's night markets and concerts, a visit to a museum at night should also be in the plans.
"Night at the Museum" is back this summer, with prominent museums keeping their doors open to the public longer and hosting a variety of events.
This year's theme is "Museum Empowering a Better Life." Visitors can experience the rush, bustle, warmth, comfort, and even poetry during their night-time visits to the museum.
Major museums are offering discounts on cultural and creative products, allowing visitors to enjoy a comprehensive museum magic night that includes "exhibition, activities, cultural creativity, social and life."
Museums play a subtle but critical role in education as more people see them as institutions for cultural knowledge.
The Shanghai History Museum will run "science and technology-enabled archeology" activities to popularize science.
To encourage children's participation, the Shanghai History Museum has introduced a lollipop audio guide, specifically designed for children.
The third "Night at the Museum" at the Shanghai Guanfu Museum is expected to be the most active and intensive to date. This year, the museum will focus on guochao (国潮, China chic). The mascot Guanfu Cat will hand out gifts. Visitors who dress in a China-chic costume will get a discount on tickets.
The former residence of Soong Qing Ling in Shanghai will host a night show for the first time in almost 40 years.
The Minhang Museum will host a "Naadam Festival." More than 300 works, including a number of museum treasures, will be on display at the Ordos Bronze Cultural Relics Exhibition. And guests can participate in a variety of activities such as archery, wrestling (while wearing protective gear), among others.
Here is the list of the museums participating in the "Night at the Museum" program.
Shanghai Museum
Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18
Address: 201 People's Ave
人民大道201号
Tel: 6372-3500
Shanghai History Museum
Opening hours: Every Friday and Saturday evening from July 8 to August 19
Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W.
南京西路325号
Tel: 2329-9999
Expo Museum
Opening hours: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from July 8 to August 19
Address: 818 Mengzi Rd
蒙自路818号
Tel: 2313-2818
Shanghai Lu Xun Memorial Hall
Opening hours: Evenings of July 8, July 21, August 4, August 18
Address: 200 Tian'ai Rd
甜爱路200号
Tel: 6540-2288
Shanghai Guanfu Museum
Opening hours: July 8 (Saturday) night; Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18
Address: 37/F, 79 Lujiazui Ring Rd
陆家嘴环路79号37楼
Tel: 6108-9988
Zou Taofen Memorial Hall
Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 11
Address: No. 53-54, Lane 205, Chongqing Rd S.
重庆南路205弄53-54号
Tel: 6384-2811
National Anthem Gallery
Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18
Address: 151 Jingzhou Rd
荆州路151号
Tel: 6545-8100
Former residence of Soong Qing Ling
Opening hours: August 8 night
Address: 1843 Huaihai Rd M.
淮海中路1843号
Tel: 6474-7183
Jiading Museum
Opening hours: Saturday evenings from July 8 to August 19
Address: 215 Bole Rd
博乐路215号
Tel: 5992-8800
Minhang Museum
Opening hours: July 21 (Friday) and July 22 (Saturday) evenings
Address: 1538 Xinzhen Rd
新镇路1538号
Tel: 6488-0567
Shanghai Aurora Museum
Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18
Address: 99 Fucheng Rd
富城路99号
Tel: 5840-8899
Qian Xuesen Library, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Opening hours: July 14 and July 21 evenings
Address: 1800 Huashan Rd
华山路1800号
Tel: 6293-2068
Shanghai Children's Museum
Opening hours: July 28 and August 11 evenings
Address: 61 Songyuan Rd
宋园路61号
Tel: 6278-3130
Shanghai Liuli Art Museum
Opening hours: July 22 and August 12 evenings
Address: 25 Taikang Rd
泰康路25号
Tel: 6467-2268
ITTF Museum and China Table Tennis Museum
Opening hours: July 15, July 21, July 28 evenings
Address: 796 Jumen Rd
局门路796号
Tel: 6550-6650
Shanghai Museum of Glass
Opening hours: Every Friday and Saturday evening from July 8 to August 19
Address: 685 Changjiang Rd W.
长江西路685号
Tel: 6618-1970
Shanghai Sports Museum
Opening hours: Every Friday night from July 14 to August 18
Address: 1-3/F, 150 Nanjing Rd W.
南京西路150号1-3楼
Tel: 5067-3593