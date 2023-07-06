Shanghai invites Merck to invest more in R&D for sustainable development

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Merck Group's CEO Belen Garijo and her delegation on Wednesday.

Chen said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China outlined China's overall development goals and strategic layout for the future. In accordance with the positioning requirements for Shanghai's development guided by the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, Shanghai has made comprehensive arrangements for deepening high-level reform and opening up and promoting high-quality development.

Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of "five centers" and continuing to strengthen "four functions." Merck Group is a globally renowned enterprise in the fields of pharmaceuticals, health, life sciences, and electronics technology that aligns with Shanghai's urban development goals and industrial positioning.

The acceleration of digital and green transformation and the deepening of urban renewal and consumption upgrading have provided ample opportunities for pragmatic cooperation between the two sides.

Chen welcomed Merck Group to seize opportunities, continue to increase investment in research and development and establish a presence in Shanghai, focusing on life and health, green and low-carbon, and sustainable development, and bringing more new technologies, new businesses, and new projects into Shanghai. The government will vigorously create a world-class market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, providing facilitation and quality services for global enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Garijo introduced Merck's business in China and future development plans. She mentioned that Shanghai is the first station for Merck to enter China. Over the years, Merck has achieved fruitful results in Shanghai's development. Merck is confident in China's future development and will never change the commitment to long-term investment in China, continuously increasing investment in Shanghai and deepening cooperation in electronics technology, biomedicine, and green low-carbon fields. Merck will contribute more to enhancing people's health and urban sustainable development.





