Shanghai and Chubb discuss partnership in developing global financial center

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Evan Greenberg, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Committee on US-China Relations and chairman and CEO of American Chubb Group, on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is currently following President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for the city's development and accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

Shanghai is strengthening four major functions, including global resource allocation, innovative technology, high-end industrial leadership, and open hub gateway functions. Finance is one of Shanghai's most important functions. Shanghai is accelerating the improvement of its financial market system, institutional system, infrastructure system, product system, and enhancing its global resource allocation function, and speeding up the construction of a world-class financial center.

Achieving this goal requires well-known companies, including Chubb, to actively participate and contribute. The government will also create more market opportunities for all types of enterprises.

Gong hopes that Chubb will continue to take root in Shanghai, serve China, radiate to the world, contribute to the construction of an international financial center, and play a bigger role in promoting exchange and cooperation between Shanghai and the United States.

Meanwhile, Chubb is welcome to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo. The government will continue to create a first-class business environment, supporting all types of enterprises in investing and operating in Shanghai with confidence, and achieving growth and expansion.

Greenberg noted that Shanghai is China's window to the world, has always been a leader in trend-setting, and has left a deep impression on him with its development. He has been operating in China for over 30 years and invested in enterprises that have achieved great success.

Shanghai has unique advantages and is an excellent place for Chinese and foreign enterprises to exchange and cooperate. The development of Shanghai's artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new energy vehicles, and other industries of strategic importance is also of great significance to the insurance industry. Chubb will continue to support Shanghai's development for mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Chubb is one of the world's largest property and casualty insurance companies present in 54 countries and regions.





