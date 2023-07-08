﻿
LEGO Creative Experimentation Lab now open

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-08
LEGO Group has opened the LEGO Creative Experimentation Lab in Shanghai, offering engaging experiences that help visitors of all ages explore their interests through play.
Ti Gong

The LEGO Creative Experimentation Lab officially opened to the public on Saturday.

Featuring an outdoor lawn space and an indoor play area, it covers themes of sports, nature, ocean, vehicle, music and art, and invites families to explore the power of limitless play and experimentation.

The six sections are designed to ignite the spirit of playful experimentation, along with impactful physical experiences as well as digital extension that inspires both children and adults.

Children and families can immerse themselves in the wonders of limitless play and experimentation, sparking creativity, joy and the exploration of boundless possibilities.

Ti Gong

Near the finish line.

Many digital experiences powered by augmented reality and virtual reality technologies have been embedded into the space.

The three-week event also celebrates the company's global "Play Unstoppable" campaign which focuses on the endless potential of girls when they are given opportunities to play without limits.

Ti Gong

The interactive stage at the Music Zone is also waiting for families to form a band, pick up their favourite instrument, and put on an exciting music show simply by stepping onto buttons on the floor.

Ti Gong

In the Sport Zone, children will be invited to learn many fun facts about football, play a real football game on the pitch, and even lift a trophy built with LEGO bricks on the podium to enjoy the glorious moment.

Ti Gong

A Lego professor.

Event info:

Date: July 8 to July 27

Venue: Taikoo Li Qiantan

Address: No. 500 Dongyu Road

东育路500号 前滩太古里中央公园东草坪

Time: 10:00-22:00 (last admission at 21:00)

Admission: Free

Book in advance on Lego's mini program by canning the QR code in WeChat.

﻿
