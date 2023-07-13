Shanghai Mayor meets 3M CEO to discuss investment opportunities

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Mike Roman, chairman and CEO of 3M, on Wednesday.

Gong said that Shanghai is one of the most favored destinations for foreign investment and a top choice for multinational corporations in their global industrial layouts. Currently, Shanghai is accelerating its development as a socialist modern international metropolis in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning.

Shanghai will continue to strengthen its functions in technological innovation and as a leader in high-end industries. This requires high-tech enterprises such as 3M to actively participate and contribute. The hope is that the company can continuously optimize its functions in Shanghai and increase its efforts in the development of healthcare business.

Additionally, the goal is to further perfect the layout of innovation, industry, and supply chains in Shanghai. It is hoped that 3M will actively participate in Shanghai's green, low-carbon, and digital transformation, assisting with its urban renewal and the construction of five new cities.

The company is also welcomed to participate in the sixth Import Expo to bring more new products, technologies, and services to China and Shanghai. Shanghai will, as always, continue to create a first-class business environment, allowing companies to invest, operate, and grow with peace of mind in Shanghai.

Roman said that Shanghai is the ideal choice for global investment and the company is proud to have established its Greater China headquarters in Shanghai. The company has confidence in the development prospects of Shanghai and will continue to increase its investment in the future for long-term development and growth.

It is pleased to see Shanghai's emphasis on the development of emerging technologies. 3M will continue to increase its research and development investment in Shanghai and spare no effort in promoting digital transformation and improving innovative capabilities in production technology.

While promoting the company's growth, it will also provide more high-tech products to support Shanghai's economic and social development. The company will also actively participate in this year's Import Expo, seize opportunities and embrace the Chinese market.

3M is a globally renowned high-tech manufacturing enterprise and one of the earliest foreign-owned enterprises to enter China. In recent years, the company has steadily increased its R&D investment in Shanghai and has contributed nearly a thousand patents and inventions.





